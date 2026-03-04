ECOWAS Pilots Self-Certification Scheme to Cut Red Tape for West African Exporters

Customs officials from Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal are gathered in Abidjan this week to work out how exporters in the four countries will be able to declare the origin of their goods directly on commercial invoices, bypassing the need to obtain a separate certificate of origin from government authorities.

The three-day technical meeting, which runs from 3 to 5 March 2026, is focused on rolling out self-certification of community origin under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS). The four countries involved are serving as pilot states before any broader regional rollout.

Under the current system, exporters seeking preferential tariff treatment in another ECOWAS member state must apply for a certificate of community origin from their national competent authority. The self-certification model, aligned with practices used in more advanced free trade agreements globally, would allow vetted and compliant exporters to make that declaration themselves on the invoice, reducing bureaucratic steps and processing time.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture Dr Kalilou Sylla, who delivered opening remarks, stressed the importance of making cross-border movement of goods easier across the region and said customs administrations were central to that goal.

The ETLS, which has been the bloc’s main instrument for duty-free trade in regionally produced goods since the 1990s, has undergone significant reforms in recent years. ECOWAS launched an electronic certificate of origin in November 2024, with the same four pilot countries — Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal — at the centre of the initiative, with plans to extend the system to all 15 member states. Self-certification represents the next layer of that reform agenda, further reducing friction for qualifying exporters.

Persistent challenges including non-tariff barriers, uneven implementation across borders, and low awareness among small businesses have historically limited the scheme’s impact despite its legal mandate for duty-free treatment of qualifying community goods.