ECOWAS Participates In Inaugural Girls’ Summit In Dakar

Under the leadership of UNICEF and the Ministry of Family, Social Action and Solidarity, the

first regional meeting on girls’ rights in West and Central Africa was held on the 10th to 11th of October 2025 in Dakar, Republic of Senegal. Chaired by the UNICEF regional office and national authorities, and attended by regional communities such as ECOWAS, the meeting brought together girls from 24 countries in the region, accompanied by boys committed to girls’ rights.

The opening ceremony was marked by the participation of UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the Deputy Executive Director of UNICEF, the Champion for Children’s Rights and former Minister of Education of Mozambique, the Minister of Family, Social Action and Solidarity of Senegal, and the ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs. The Ministers of Gender, Women, National Education, and Citizenship of ECOWAS and ECCAS member states were also present.

Discussions focused on several major themes, including the presentation of the Regional Agenda for Girls’ Rights, public funding and budgets for girls, high-level intergenerational dialogues, and working sessions on the operationalisation of post-summit actions. The presence of the ECOWAS Commission highlighted its strategic role in regional guidance and coordination through instruments such as the Child Policy (2019), the Social Protection Framework, and the Regional Strategic Framework for Strengthening National Child Protection Systems.

On behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof Fatou SOW SARR, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to strengthening girls’ rights, in particular through the awarding of scholarships for excellence, the fight against obstetric fistula, the promotion of female leadership, and economic empowerment. She highlighted the mobilisation of substantial resources through community levies and partnerships with the World Bank and the West African Health Organisation (WAHO).

At the end of the Summit, girls from West and Central Africa presented a Declaration to the Senegalese Ministry of Family, Social Action, and Solidarity. This document highlights the obstacles to girls’ development and calls for a stronger commitment from decision-makers to accelerate the realisation of their rights.