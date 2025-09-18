ECOWAS, Oxfam Commit To West African Population’s Well-Being

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, recognized Oxfam’s commitment to fighting social inequality and promoting the well-being of populations. He expressed this during a meeting with a delegation from Oxfam Nigeria, led by its regional director, Mr. John Makina, on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria.

Mr. John Makina praised ECOWAS’s efforts toward regional integration and the fight to promote democracy and human rights. He stated during the audience that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ECOWAS is being finalized to formalize the areas of cooperation between his institution and ECOWAS.

This MoU covers, among other topics, the shrinking civic space and significant poverty gaps, threats to democracy and human rights, peace and conflict prevention, trade, gender justice, and climate justice.

During the meeting, President Touray was accompanied by members of his cabinet, including Mr. Abdou Kolley and Mr. Habibu Yaya BAPPAH, respectively Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant, and Mr. Michel Saraka Kouamé, Head of Division, strategic planning, programming, and coordination.