Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) deployed eleven technical experts to observe Guinea’s constitutional referendum Saturday, marking a critical milestone in the military government’s promise to restore civilian rule four years after Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya seized power.

The referendum, which concluded peacefully according to ECOWAS observers, asks Guineans to approve a 199-article constitution that would pave the way for presidential elections but controversially allows junta leader Doumbouya to run for office despite previous commitments not to seek electoral positions.

Louis-Blaise Aka-Brou, ECOWAS Resident Representative to Guinea, confirmed voting materials were available at polling units before opening and that the process proceeded in a generally peaceful atmosphere throughout observed regions including Conakry, Kindia, Mamou, Labé, and Kankan.

More than 6,000 observers monitored transparency during the referendum, including ECOWAS representatives and the National Autonomous Observatory for Referendum Monitoring (ONASUR), demonstrating significant international attention to Guinea’s democratic transition process.

Opposition groups boycotted the referendum, arguing the proposed constitution permits Doumbouya to run for president after leading the September 5, 2021 military coup that removed President Alpha Condé. This controversy stems from Doumbouya’s 2021 promise that neither he nor any military government member would stand in future elections.

The constitutional vote represents Guinea’s first step toward civilian governance following the coup that ended Condé’s controversial third-term presidency. Condé’s unwillingness to relinquish power after constitutional term limits set the stage for military intervention in September 2021, according to international observers.

The referendum seeks to shape Guinea’s governance trajectory for its 14.8 million citizens, administered by the military junta as part of promised democratic restoration. The proposed constitution addresses presidential term limits, electoral frameworks, and critically, whether military officials can participate in civilian politics.

ECOWAS technical mission members, comprising experts from member state electoral commissions supported by Commission staff, visited the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) Situation Room to exchange field observations and assessments during the voting process.

ECOWAS and African Union observer missions provide legitimacy and oversight while maintaining pressure for genuine democratic transition, with Guinea’s stability affecting broader West African security concerns. The regional bloc seeks to prevent prolonged military rule that could destabilize neighboring countries.

Guinea’s transition occurs amid growing concerns about democratic backsliding across West Africa, where multiple military coups have occurred since 2020. ECOWAS suspended Guinea following the 2021 coup and imposed sanctions demanding rapid return to constitutional order.

The constitutional framework, if approved, would replace the transitional charter adopted after the military takeover. The referendum marks the first step toward civilian rule, replacing the constitution approved in 2020 under Condé’s administration before his forcible removal.

Critics argue a “Yes” vote could establish seven-year renewable presidential terms, potentially extending executive power beyond traditional limits common in West African democracies. This provision raises concerns about consolidating authority under future leadership.

Doumbouya, promoted to general in 2024, originally led the Special Forces Group before orchestrating the coup against his former ally Condé. Once considered the man closest to Alpha Condé, Doumbouya subsequently turned against the longtime president over governance disagreements.

The ECOWAS mission’s presence demonstrates continued regional engagement with Guinea’s transition despite previous sanctions and diplomatic pressure. Technical observers from Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and Togo participated in monitoring activities.

International stakeholders await official referendum results while assessing whether the constitutional process meets democratic standards necessary for sanctions relief and normalized diplomatic relations. The outcome will determine Guinea’s political trajectory and regional integration prospects.

Guinea’s mineral wealth, including significant bauxite deposits essential for global aluminum production, makes political stability crucial for international economic interests. Sustained instability could disrupt supply chains affecting global markets and regional development initiatives.

The referendum’s peaceful conduct, despite opposition boycotts, suggests some success in maintaining order during the democratic transition process. However, legitimacy concerns persist regarding military participation in civilian politics and adherence to earlier non-candidacy commitments.

ECOWAS commitment to accompanying Guinea throughout the transitional process reflects broader regional stability concerns and determination to support democratic governance restoration. The organization’s technical expertise contributes to credible electoral observation and transition facilitation.

Results announcement timing remains uncertain as electoral authorities compile votes from across Guinea’s administrative regions. The outcome will shape immediate transition steps and determine whether planned presidential elections proceed according to proposed constitutional frameworks.