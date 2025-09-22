ECOWAS Observation Mission Meets With Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah

The Technical Observation Mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the Constitutional Referendum in Guinea paid a courtesy call to His Excellency Amadou Oury BAH, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Guinea, Head of Government, today, September 18th, 2025, in Conakry, Guinea.

The ECOWAS Delegation was led by His Excellency Louis-Blaise AKA-BROU, Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Guinea, accompanied by Mr Serigne Mamadou KA, Head of the Electoral Assistance Division, and other technical experts from the ECOWAS Commission.

Introducing the Mission to the Prime Minister, H.E. Louis-Blaise AKA-BROU, underscored the importance of the Constitutional Referendum as a significant step in Guinea’s transition process towards the return to constitutional order. He indicated that the ECOWAS Mission was deployed to accompany the People and Government of Guinea in line with the provisions of the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

While welcoming the ECOWAS Mission, His Excellency Amadou Oury BAH, stated that the Referendum demonstrates the government’s commitment to completing the transition process in the country. He highlighted the achievements made so far by the transition authorities and called on ECOWAS to support Guinea for the successful completion of the transition.

ECOWAS has deployed a technical observation mission composed of eleven (11) experts drawn from the Electoral Commissions of ECOWAS Member States and a technical Team from the ECOWAS Commission, to observe the September 21st Constitutional Referendum.