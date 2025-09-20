ECOWAS Mission Meets Guinea Officials Before Referendum

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) technical observation mission conducted high-level consultations with Guinea’s Foreign Minister and African Union representatives ahead of the September 21, 2025 constitutional referendum, marking a critical juncture in the country’s transition to civilian rule.

During a courtesy visit on September 19, 2025, in Conakry, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté welcomed the ECOWAS technical mission and expressed gratitude to ECOWAS Resident Representative Louis-Blaise Aka-Brou for facilitating the 2022 agreement between ECOWAS and Guinea on the transition timetable.

Kouyaté reaffirmed Guinea’s commitment to continued cooperation with ECOWAS to ensure the transition’s success and the country’s return to constitutional order. The meeting occurred just two days before the referendum that seeks to validate a new constitution replacing the one approved in 2020.

ECOWAS deployed technical experts across five regions including Conakry, Kankan, Kindia, Mamou, and Labé, from September 17-23, 2025, with the mission coordinated by Serigne Mamadou Ka, Head of the Electoral Assistance Division.

Aka-Brou informed the Minister that the ECOWAS mission’s objective is promoting democratic governance and assisting Guinea’s people and government in conducting the constitutional referendum according to ECOWAS protocols. The regional bloc has maintained active engagement with Guinea since the 2021 military coup.

The ECOWAS mission also consulted with the African Union (AU) observer mission led by Ambassador Calixte Aristide Mbari, Head of the Democracy, Elections, Constitutionalism, Rule of Law and Transitional Justice Division at the AU Commission. The organizations exchanged views based on subsidiarity, complementarity, and comparative advantage principles.

Both missions agreed to consider implementing joint activities supporting Guinea after the referendum, addressing potential challenges before the next electoral cycle. The referendum affects Guinea’s 14.8 million people and is administered by the military junta led by Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya.

Guinea’s military junta announced the constitutional referendum on April 1, framing it as a precursor to elections and a step toward restoring constitutional order. The draft constitution addresses presidential term limits, electoral frameworks, and whether junta members can run for office.

The draft text includes creating a Senate and extends presidential terms from five to seven years, renewable, raising concerns among democracy advocates about the junta’s long-term intentions. The document contains 199 articles and was unanimously approved by council members in April 2025.

The referendum follows Guinea’s missed December 2024 deadline to end military rule, as agreed in the ECOWAS transition roadmap. Foreign Affairs Minister Kouyaté confirmed in September 2019 that elections will take place in 2025 rather than the previously committed December 2024.

Critics argue the referendum aims to cement the military junta’s grip on power rather than genuinely restore civilian rule. Some analysts suggest the constitutional referendum aims to resist popular demands for a return to civilian, democratic rule.

Prime Minister Amadou Bah Oury previously stated the government intends to complete the transition process by 2025, emphasizing firm commitment to rapid return to constitutional order. However, skepticism remains about the junta’s genuine commitment to democratic transition.

The international community closely watches Guinea’s referendum as a test of the junta’s democratic credentials. ECOWAS and AU observer missions provide legitimacy and oversight for the process while maintaining pressure for genuine democratic transition.

Guinea’s stability affects broader West African security, with ECOWAS keen to prevent another prolonged military rule that could destabilize the region. The organization has previously imposed sanctions on Guinea and other member states experiencing military coups.

The referendum results will determine whether Guinea moves closer to civilian rule or faces continued international isolation. Success depends on transparent voting, credible results, and genuine commitment to follow through with promised elections.

ECOWAS technical assistance demonstrates regional commitment to supporting democratic transitions while providing expertise in electoral processes. The mission’s presence signals international attention to Guinea’s democratic progress.

Post-referendum activities planned by ECOWAS and AU suggest continued international engagement regardless of results. The organizations appear prepared to support Guinea’s transition while maintaining pressure for democratic accountability.

Guinea’s constitutional referendum represents a pivotal moment four years after the military coup that removed President Alpha Condé. The outcome will shape the country’s political trajectory and regional stability for years to come.