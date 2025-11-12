ECOWAS Mission Inspects Cavalla River Bridge Project Linking Côte d’Ivoire And Liberia

As part of the continuous oversight of regional infrastructure projects, the ECOWAS Commission conducted, from 5 to 7 November 2025, a joint supervision mission to the construction site of a Bridge over Cavalla River, designed to link Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia.

This initiative falls within the Road Development and Transport Facilitation Programme of the Mano River Union and aligns with the orientations of ECOWAS Vision 2050.

The delegation was led by Mr. Christ Appiah, Director of Transport in the Department of Infrastructure, Energy & Digitalization at ECOWAS Commission. He was accompanied by Mr. Ashoke Maliki, Project Manager within the Directorate of Transport , and Ms. Mahan Fathmah, Political Adviser representing Her Excellency Mrs. Fanta Cissé, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire.

Dr. Kazilé Timothée Kouadio, representing the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Abroad, also took part in the mission, thereby strengthening national coordination and institutional support from the Ivorian Government.

To establish the foundations of strong local cooperation, the mission first met with administrative authorities in the areas concerned. In San Pedro, the delegation was received by Mr. Traoré Djibril, Deputy Prefect and Secretary-General of the Prefecture.

This mission then travelled to Tabou for a working session with the Prefect of the Department, Mrs. Kalidja Kouamé, who reaffirmed the commitment of local authorities.

In Liberia’s Maryland County, the delegation was welcomed by Superintendent Henry Cole Jr., illustrating the shared determination of both countries to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

Following these institutional exchanges, the mission began its technical phase.

The site visit started on the Liberian side, where the delegation, accompanied by the construction company, Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Cooperation (SCEGC), observed the active mobilisation of teams and the notable progress achieved.

This initial step provided a clear appreciation of the operational performance recorded on this part of the project.

The mission then continued to Prollo, on the Ivorian side, where the bridge’s footprint is located.

Welcomed and escorted by the Ivorian gendarmerie, which ensured security and

facilitated movement, the delegation met with the village chief, Mr. Djouhui Émile, together with the traditional authorities.

These exchanges highlighted the community’s support for the project while raising concerns related to population resettlement and pending site arrangements.

In parallel, a working session was held with Mr. Li Jianbing, Project Manager for SCEGC, and with AIM Consultant, the firm in charge of supervision. Discussions enabled a detailed assessment of the situation, an examination of the constraints encountered, and the

identification of the conditions required to accelerate progress.

During the consultations, several challenges were noted, including the incomplete resettlement of Prollo’s inhabitants, administrative procedures slowing the circulation of construction equipment, the customs clearance of strategic materials, and the delivery of equipment from Ghana.

In this regard, the representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs assured that the Ivorian Government will take the necessary measures to facilitate implementation, strengthen progress on the Ivorian side, and support affected communities in the next steps.

Stretching 288 meters and designed in prestressed reinforced concrete, the Cavalla River Bridge constitutes a strategic infrastructure for cross-border connectivity and development.

According to Mr. Christ Appiah, Director of Transport at ECOWAS, the project represents “a gateway to economic transformation” between Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia.

Through this mission, the ECOWAS Commission reaffirms its commitment to supporting both countries until the full completion of this key structure, which is essential for strengthening regional integration and improving mobility across the Community area.