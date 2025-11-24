ECOWAS Mission Engages Ahead Of Guinea-Bissau Elections

The ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Guinea-Bissau has intensified preparations for the country’s Presidential and Legislative Elections scheduled for 23 November 2025, holding a full day of political, diplomatic, and technical engagements.

Led by Ambassador Issufu Baba Braimah Kamara, Head of Mission, and supported by ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, the delegation met with national authorities and electoral stakeholders to assess readiness for the polls.

The day began with an internal briefing, where the technical team updated the Head of Mission on the work of medium-term observers deployed since 14 November. Discussions also covered operational preparedness, early voting arrangements for security forces, and the broader political and security environment.

Later, the delegation paid a courtesy call on President Umaro Sissoco Embaló at the Presidential Palace. The President welcomed the Mission and expressed confidence in the conduct of the upcoming elections. Ambassador Kamara reaffirmed ECOWAS’ commitment to democratic consolidation in Guinea-Bissau, outlining the mandate and scope of the observation mission.

The EOM also held talks with the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) Observation Mission, exchanging perspectives on the competitiveness of the electoral process and the functioning of institutions.

In the afternoon, ECOWAS Resident Representative Ambassador Ngozi Ukaeje convened a plenary session to welcome 120 short-term observers arriving for deployment.

Commissioner Musah urged them to uphold professionalism, impartiality, and preventive diplomacy, while Ambassador Kamara formally opened the Mission, stressing strict adherence to ECOWAS’ methodology and code of conduct.