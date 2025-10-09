ECOWAS Meets To Prepare For 50th Anniversary Review

In preparation for the ECOWAS budget conferences and their contribution to the overall 50th anniversary review, the ECOWAS Commission’s Department of Human Development and Social Affairs (DDHAS) organised a strategic retreat at the Royal Baobab Decameron Hotel from the 2nd to the 3rd of October 2025 in Somone, Republic of Senegal.

The purpose of this retreat was to discuss the budgets to be presented at the ECOWAS budget conferences, but also to take stock of achievements from 2022 to 2025 to contribute to the overall review of the 50th anniversary. The meeting will also be an opportunity to provide training on the use of the new MTEF Template.

This exercise brought together all the Directorates and Specialised Agencies of the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs, GIABA, and the ECOWAS Commission’s Directorate of Strategic Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, in a setting conducive to strategic reflection, consultation, and improved collaboration and communication within the department for better, more efficient, and effective performance.

During the opening ceremony, Prof. Fatou Sow, Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, thanked the Directorates and Specialized Agencies of the DDHAS, GIABA, and the Directorate for Strategic Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation of the ECOWAS Commission for all their efforts in achieving the Department’s objectives. According to the Commissioner, the choice of activities must be justified by their relevance, results, and impact on the Community’s objectives.

This budget planning session (2026-2028) should enable the Department to assess its achievements and plan for the coming years in line with the current context of ECOWAS.

The DDHAS retreat concluded with the formulation of recommendations, the definition of strategic budget guidelines for 2026, 2027, and 2028, long-term objectives, and the Department’s strategic orientation in line with the Community Strategic Framework (CSF).