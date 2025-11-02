ECOWAS Leaders Advance Peacebuilding Skills At Clingendael Academy Training In The Hague

From 27 to 31 October 2025, The Hague played host to a high-level delegation of ECOWAS officials—including Special Representatives, Resident and Permanent Representatives, ambassadors from the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council, and members of the Council of the Wise—for an intensive training program focused on negotiation, mediation, and conflict resolution.

This advanced capacity-building initiative marked the 10th Edition of the Clingendael Academy Program on Peace Negotiations. Organized by the Netherlands Institute of International Relations “Clingendael” and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the program aimed to deepen participants’ expertise in navigating complex peace processes.

Over five days, attendees engaged in hands-on sessions exploring the principles and dynamics of effective negotiation and mediation. Topics included the traits of successful mediators, strategic mediation support, and consensus-building among parties with divergent interests and values. The curriculum also clarified the distinctions between negotiation and mediation, outlined the phases of mediation, and examined how mediation contributes to lasting peace.

Participants reflected on ECOWAS’ mediation experiences through comparative analysis, identifying key successes, challenges, and lessons to guide future efforts. Scenario-building exercises and group simulations provided practical tools for assessing conflict drivers, managing uncertainties, and crafting strategic response plans.

Since 2015, ECOWAS and the Clingendael Academy have partnered to enhance regional capacities for conflict prevention and resolution. With an annual reach of approximately 750 diplomats and 2,500 professionals, Clingendael stands among the world’s foremost independent diplomatic training institutions. Its mission: to equip peacebuilders, diplomats, humanitarian actors, civil society leaders, and government officials with the skills to foster sustainable peace in complex and politically sensitive environments—across West Africa and beyond.