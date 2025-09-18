ECOWAS Launches Youth Peace Consultations Across Three Nations

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commenced critical regional consultations on Youth, Peace and Security programmes starting September 18, 2025, targeting three strategic provinces in Senegal as part of a broader security initiative spanning Ghana and Sierra Leone.

The consultations in Matam, Kédougou and Tambacounda represent a significant escalation in ECOWAS’s approach to regional security, directly addressing growing concerns about youth radicalization and conflict in West Africa’s volatile borderlands. This initiative comes as the region faces unprecedented security challenges, with youth increasingly caught between conflict and opportunity.

ECOWAS’s Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security is implementing these programmes in alignment with UN Security Council Resolution 2250 and related resolutions, which recognizes that “young people play an important and positive role in the maintenance and promotion of international peace and security”.

The timing proves particularly strategic, as Senegal’s selected provinces border volatile regions experiencing increased security incidents. Matam Province shares boundaries with Mauritania, while Kédougou borders Mali and Guinea – areas where youth engagement programmes could prove crucial for regional stability.

These consultations serve as foundational steps toward developing Senegal’s National Action Youth Plan for Sustainable Development, with participants including regional stakeholders, youth development experts, and civil society representatives. The programme aims to gather local priorities and proposals addressing challenges facing young people across the targeted regions.

The initiative reflects ECOWAS’s recognition that traditional security approaches have proven insufficient in addressing West Africa’s complex challenges. By centering youth voices in peace-building processes, the regional bloc acknowledges that sustainable security requires community-level engagement rather than top-down military solutions alone.

The UN Security Council’s Resolution 2250 recognized the essential role of young people in preventing and resolving conflicts and in sustaining peace, which was reaffirmed in Security Council resolution 2419 (2018). ECOWAS has integrated these international frameworks into its normative approach, embedding youth inclusion programmes throughout its policy architecture.

The African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) provides financial backing through the ECOWAS Peace Fund, while the West African Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) offers technical expertise. This multi-institutional approach demonstrates the programme’s strategic importance within broader regional security planning.

ECOWAS allocated over 9 million dollars in 2024 to support internally displaced persons, refugees, and host communities, indicating substantial resource commitment to human security initiatives. The youth peace programmes represent a proactive extension of these investments, targeting prevention rather than reactive assistance.

For Ghana and Sierra Leone, the programme’s success in Senegal could establish templates for similar initiatives addressing their specific youth engagement challenges. Both countries face distinct security concerns where youth participation in peace-building could prove transformative.

The consultations align with African Union Agenda 2063 and its Continental Framework on Youth, Peace, and Security, positioning ECOWAS’s approach within broader continental development strategies. This coordination suggests long-term institutional commitment rather than short-term project implementation.

Regional analysts note that youth demographics make these programmes particularly urgent – West Africa has one of the world’s youngest populations, with median ages below 20 in most countries. Engaging this demographic in peace-building processes could determine regional stability for decades.

The programme’s focus on local stakeholder input represents a departure from traditional top-down development approaches. By prioritizing community voices and regional specificity, ECOWAS acknowledges that effective peace-building requires understanding local contexts and grievances.

Success in these initial consultations could position ECOWAS as a model for regional youth engagement in peace processes, potentially influencing similar programmes across Africa and other developing regions facing youth-related security challenges.

The initiative’s broader implications extend beyond immediate security concerns to economic development, democratic governance, and regional integration – areas where youth participation could accelerate progress while building sustainable peace foundations.