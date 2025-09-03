ECOWAS Launches Youth Hygiene Initiative in Togo

A West African regional program targeting menstrual hygiene and period poverty launched in Lomé this week, combining health education with local employment creation through reusable sanitary product manufacturing.

The Economic Community of West African States initiative, funded by the West African Health Organization, will train 100 young seamstresses to produce 5,000 reusable sanitary towel kits for distribution across twelve schools in Togo’s Maritime, Kara and Plateaux regions.

The one-year pilot project was officially inaugurated Wednesday at the BIDC Dome in Lomé, with Togolese Social Action Minister Professor Kossiwa Zinsou-Klassou presiding over the ceremony alongside ECOWAS Resident Representative Barros Bacar Banjai.

The program addresses period poverty’s documented impact on girls’ educational attendance and health outcomes while creating economic opportunities for young women in the textile sector. Officials emphasized the initiative’s dual focus on immediate needs and sustainable solutions.

Banjai highlighted the project’s environmental benefits through promotion of reusable products over disposable alternatives, describing the approach as both innovative and suitable for replication across ECOWAS member states.

Minister Zinsou-Klassou praised the program as simultaneously economic, ecological and empowering, offering concrete responses to young girls’ essential needs while supporting local entrepreneurship.

The initiative reflects ECOWAS’s broader strategy of addressing health and gender equality through programs that engage multiple stakeholders, from educational institutions to local manufacturers and community organizations.

Period poverty affects millions of girls across West Africa, where lack of access to menstrual products often results in school absences and health complications. The Togo pilot seeks to demonstrate scalable solutions that other regional governments could adapt to local contexts.

The project’s focus on training young seamstresses creates a sustainable production model while building technical skills that participants can apply beyond the program’s duration. This approach aligns with ECOWAS development priorities emphasizing youth employment and women’s economic empowerment.

Success of the Togolese pilot could influence similar initiatives across the fifteen-member regional bloc, where menstrual hygiene remains a significant barrier to girls’ educational advancement and overall development outcomes.