ECOWAS Launches Strategic Review Of MoU With Training Centers Of Excellence

The ECOWAS Commission, in partnership with key stakeholders, has commenced a strategic review of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Training Centers of Excellence (TCEs). The three-day working session, which kicked off on October 28 in Abuja, Nigeria, aims to align the MoU with emerging regional challenges and realities.

The review seeks to strengthen the framework by introducing a robust monitoring and evaluation system, clarifying institutional roles and responsibilities, expanding the scope of collaboration, and enhancing coordination in training, curriculum development, and research across the TCEs.

Opening the session, Dr. Sani Adamu, Acting Head of the Peace Support Operations Division (PSOD) at ECOWAS, emphasized the importance of deepening the partnership between ECOWAS and the TCEs. He noted that this collaboration is vital for building the human and institutional capacity needed to foster peace, security, and sustainable development in West Africa.

Dr. Adamu also highlighted key milestones achieved under the MoU, including capacity building in peace support operations, early warning systems, humanitarian response, and the implementation of ECOWAS training standards and doctrines. “Our collective goal is to enhance coordination, accountability, and impact — ensuring that together, we continue to contribute meaningfully to the vision of a peaceful, stable, and prosperous West Africa,” he stated.

Representing the Commandant of the Nigerian National Defense College (NDC), Dr. Yusuf Abubakar Mamud, welcomed participants and underscored the urgency of the review. He pointed to the region’s evolving security landscape — from violent extremism and transnational crime to democratic erosion — as a call for a more adaptive, inclusive, and results-driven framework.

Ms. Teresa Kraf, Head of Component for the ECOWAS Peace, Security and Governance Project (EPSG) at GIZ, encouraged participants to conduct a thorough and forward-looking review to ensure the MoU delivers tangible benefits across the region.

Originally signed in 2007 and last revised in 2016, the MoU is undergoing its latest update following directives from the May 2024 Meeting of Commandants of ECOWAS TCEs and insights from the 2025 Capacity Needs Assessment (CNA) Workshop. These initiatives identified critical gaps and proposed priority actions to ensure the MoU remains relevant and responsive.

The review sessions are facilitated by Nkum Associates with support from the ECOWAS Peace, Security, and Governance (EPSG) project. Participants include representatives from ECOWAS Commission departments, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC), the NDC, and GIZ.