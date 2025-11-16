ECOWAS Launches Monitoring Mission For Humanitarian Flood Response In Côte d’Ivoire

Abidjan, 12 November 2025 – On behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, a delegation led by Dr. Sintiki Tarfa-Ugbe, Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, paid a working visit to Côte d’Ivoire’s Minister of Humanitarian Action, National Cohesion, Solidarity and Poverty Reduction, Mrs. Myss Belmonde Dogo. The visit marked the start of ECOWAS’s Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Mission for its US$331,857 humanitarian response to the 2022 floods.

Assessing Impact and Accountability

This mission represents a key stage in ECOWAS’s flood response, jointly implemented with the Government of Côte d’Ivoire and the World Food Programme (WFP). The delegation is evaluating the effectiveness of assistance, verifying delivery systems, and engaging directly with beneficiaries to document how the support has helped restore livelihoods.

A field visit to Bingerville, one of the affected communities in Abidjan, highlights ECOWAS’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and evidence-based humanitarian action.

Minister Dogo’s Remarks

Minister Dogo expressed gratitude for ECOWAS’s solidarity, noting the severe human, social, and economic toll of recurrent flooding in Côte d’Ivoire, particularly in urban centers like Abidjan. She emphasized that ECOWAS’s support was managed with integrity, reaching more than 3,000 households across ten regions. Assistance included cash transfers, food, and essential non-food items to help families meet urgent needs and rebuild their lives.

She also outlined national measures to mitigate future floods, including:

– Strengthening drainage systems in high-risk areas

– Constructing and rehabilitating infrastructure for clean water, electricity, and transport

– Relocating households from flood-prone zones

– Expanding community awareness programs on disaster preparedness

Stories of Resilience

During the mission, the delegation met with beneficiaries such as Mr. and Mrs. Angoran Serge Patrick, who lost four children in a mudslide; Mr. Dante Issouf, a retired worker who rebuilt his health and living conditions with the aid received; and Imam Salifou Tabsoba, who lost both his daughter and home. Despite immense losses, communities continue to demonstrate resilience and unity in rebuilding their lives.

ECOWAS’s Commitment

“Floods are not just natural disasters; they are human emergencies,” said Dr. Sintiki Tarfa-Ugbe. “They displace families, destroy crops, and threaten food security. Our response must be swift, strategic, and sensitive to the needs of those most affected.”

She stressed that monitoring and evaluation are central to accountability, enabling ECOWAS to measure impact, ensure transparency, and empower communities through feedback.

Dr. Tarfa-Ugbe reaffirmed ECOWAS’s dedication to building a resilient and inclusive West Africa:

“Humanitarian support is not a transaction; it is a promise. This mission is a model of how we respond to crises—with integrity, empathy, and evidence.”

Regional Solidarity

The joint ECOWAS–Government–WFP mission underscores the strength of regional partnership and solidarity, advancing ECOWAS’s vision of a West Africa where no one is left behind.