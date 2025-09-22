ECOWAS Launches Major Humanitarian Initiative For Displaced Population

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched a significant humanitarian initiative at the Tarikom Refugee Settlement in Ghana’s Upper East Region. This intervention aims to support forcibly displaced populations who fled conflict in Burkina Faso and are currently being hosted by communities in Tarikom.

Representing the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the initiative was officially launched by Dr. Sintiki Tarfa-Ugbe, ECOWAS Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs.

She was joined by several high-level dignitaries, including the Representative of the Ghana Upper East Regional Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Issahaku – Regional Coordinating Director, Hon. James Ayamwego, District Chief Executive, Hon. Albert Akoka Alalazuuka, Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO); Mr. Tetteh Padi, Executive Secretary of the Ghana Refugee Board; Mr. Eric Peasah, CEO of Right to Be Free; regional NADMO leaders; and traditional chiefs such as Alhaji Naaba Issifu Ateag Achebelongo VI (Tilli Community Chief), and Naaba Ayoore James (Tarikom Sub-Chief).

This fully ECOWAS-funded initiative is being implemented in Ghana by the Ghana Refugee Board, NADMO, and Right to Be Free. The Tarikom Refugee Settlement has been selected as one of the beneficiaries of ECOWAS’s 2025 humanitarian assistance program.

The project is designed to strengthen the resilience of both displaced populations and their host communities. It will provide cash assistance, food and non-food items, and livelihood support to 1,500 individuals. Beneficiaries will receive training in agro-business, farming, soap-making, and other income-generating activities. Additionally, 16 boreholes will be constructed across selected communities in three regions to improve access to clean water for both refugees and host populations.

The host communities of Tarikom were commended for their commitment to local integration, refugee protection, and collaborative efforts with partners. Their actions reflect a strong dedication to the principle of responsibility-sharing and the pursuit of durable solutions for refugee situations.

“This day marks more than the commencement of a program. It stands as a solemn commitment to promote dignity, hope, and inclusion for all West Africans—especially those who have long been on the periphery of opportunity.”

For nearly two decades, ECOWAS has provided protection and support to crisis-affected populations across the region. While recent efforts have focused on communities impacted by floods and food insecurity, data from 2024 revealed a sharp rise in forced displacement due to conflict and climate change. In response, ECOWAS has expanded its 2025 humanitarian assistance to include refugees and host communities, to foster self-reliance and reduce long-term dependence on aid.

Reaffirming ECOWAS’s founding principles, Dr. Tarfa-Ugbe added:

“Prosperity must reach the farmer in Navrongo, the single mother in Bolgatanga, the youth in Zebilla, the elderly in Paga, and the children in Tarikom. This initiative is a bold step towards ensuring that no one is left behind.”

This launch is part of ECOWAS’s broader vision to evolve from a “Community of States” to a “Community of People.” It also aligns with the theme of ECOWAS @ 50: Stronger Together for a Brighter Future, emphasizing deeper engagement and partnerships with Member States and humanitarian actors.