ECOWAS Launches Joint Border Post Project At Liberia–Sierra Leone Crossing

Jendema-Bo Waterside, 22 November 2025 — The ECOWAS Commission has officially handed over the site for the construction of a Joint Border Post (JBP) at the Jendema-Bo Waterside crossing between Liberia and Sierra Leone, marking a major step toward regional integration and trade facilitation.

Led by ECOWAS Vice President H.E. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, the foundation-laying ceremony brought together high-level officials from both countries, including representatives from finance, justice, planning, and foreign affairs ministries. The project, fully funded by ECOWAS, is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The JBP initiative aligns with ECOWAS Vision 2050, which promotes the free movement of people and goods across member states. Vice President Tchintchibidja described the border post as a “modern and effective mechanism” to eliminate barriers and streamline transit across the region.

Traditional leaders from Pujehun District in Sierra Leone and Bo-Waterside in Liberia welcomed the development, pledging full support for the construction phase and beyond.

Officials from both nations reaffirmed their commitment to the timely delivery of the project, calling it a “testament to our shared commitment to regional integration.”

The Jendema-Bo Waterside JBP will cover 20.26 acres in Sierra Leone and 18.10 acres in Liberia. It is part of ECOWAS’s broader transport facilitation programme, designed to reduce delays, enhance efficiency, and foster collaboration between border officials through joint controls and shared systems.

The post is strategically positioned to boost connectivity along the Praia-Dakar-Abidjan corridor, strengthening economic ties and social cohesion between member states.