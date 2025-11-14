ECOWAS Launches Humanitarian Support Initiative In Côte d’Ivoire

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire – 11 November 2025– The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has officially unveiled a humanitarian assistance program to support persons of concern in Côte d’Ivoire. The initiative was launched by Dr. Sintiki Tarfa-Ugbe, Director of the ECOWAS Humanitarian and Social Affairs Directorate, on behalf of H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, and Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs.

This program underscores ECOWAS’ enduring commitment to regional solidarity, compassion, and resilience at a time when West Africa continues to grapple with conflict, climate shocks, and socio-political instability. Côte d’Ivoire, renowned for its hospitality, currently hosts more than one million displaced persons from neighboring countries, including Liberia, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Mali, according to UNHCR estimates (September 2025).

In partnership with the Ivorian government and people, ECOWAS has allocated USD 1,036,416 to strengthen humanitarian support for displaced persons and host communities. The initiative emphasizes that humanitarian aid is not only financial assistance but also a shared moral responsibility to ensure no one is left behind.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Tarfa-Ugbe reaffirmed ECOWAS’ dedication to protecting and improving the lives of displaced and stateless persons:

“This initiative is a testament to our belief that regional challenges require regional solutions. Through collaboration, innovation, and compassion, we can build a West Africa where every person lives in safety, dignity, and hope.”

UNHCR Resident Representative Mr. Olivier Guillaume Beer praised the program as “the result of exemplary collaboration,” noting that it reflects a collective determination to meet the needs of approximately 90,000 forcibly displaced persons in Côte d’Ivoire while reinforcing the resilience of host communities.

Mr. Joachim KANTE, Director of Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Abroad, expressed gratitude on behalf of H.E. Kacou Léon ADOM, describing the support as “a significant relief in addressing the country’s ongoing humanitarian challenges.”

Key Components of the ECOWAS Humanitarian Assistance Project

– Cash assistance for 400 flood-affected households in northern Côte d’Ivoire

– Issuance of 1,000 biometric passports to refugees

– Cash and food support for approximately 18,500 displaced persons and host community members across Abidjan, Bas-Sassandra, Montagnes, Sassandra-Marahoué, Savanes, and Zanzan

– Construction of nine human-powered water pumps in host villages to improve access to safe drinking water

The ceremony concluded with the symbolic presentation of a cheque worth USD 1,036,416 by Madam Fathma Diarre Mahan, Acting ECOWAS Special Representative to Côte d’Ivoire, to Mr. Joachim KANTE, who received it on behalf of the Government of Côte d’Ivoire.