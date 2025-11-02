ECOWAS Hosts 9th Heads Of Immigration Meeting To Advance Free Movement And Regional Integration

Cotonou, Benin — From October 14 to 16, 2025, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with support from the European Union through the Phase II of the Support to Free Movement of Persons and Migration in West Africa (FMM II) Project, convened the 9th Meeting of Heads of Immigration (HoI). This year’s theme, “Strengthening Border Management, Labor Migration, and Identity Systems for Enhanced Regional Integration,” underscored the region’s commitment to seamless mobility and cooperation.

The three-day gathering focused on evaluating progress in implementing the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, the Right of Residence, and Establishment. Delegates explored strategies to bolster border governance, improve migration management, and harmonize identity systems. A central goal was to reach consensus on recognizing the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) as a valid travel document across air, land, and sea routes within the Community.

Participants included Heads and senior immigration officials from ECOWAS Member States, representatives from ECOWAS Commission Directorates, and technical experts from partner organizations such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD). The meeting served as a vital platform for sharing best practices, strengthening coordination, and enhancing Member States’ capacity to implement the Free Movement Protocol effectively.

In her opening remarks, Mme Chimène Lougbegnon, Director of Immigration and Emigration of Benin, welcomed delegates and expressed gratitude to ECOWAS for selecting Benin as host. She reaffirmed her government’s dedication to promoting regional integration and the free movement of people.

Mr. Albert Siaw-Boateng, ECOWAS Director of Free Movement of Persons and Migration, stressed the importance of aligning the outcomes of the HoI meeting with the work of the MIDWA Technical Working Groups to ensure coherent implementation of regional migration frameworks.

Dr. Moses Tiffa Baio, Chairperson of the ECOWAS Heads of Immigration Forum and Chief Immigration Officer of Sierra Leone, praised ECOWAS for maintaining this critical dialogue platform. He highlighted notable progress in border management and labor migration and called for deeper collaboration on data interoperability and full adoption of the ENBIC.

The meeting concluded with a strong reaffirmation by Member States to intensify cooperation in implementing the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol. Key recommendations were adopted to enhance border management and promote data interoperability. Member States also agreed to formally recognize the ENBIC as a valid travel document within the region.