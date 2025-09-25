ECOWAS Holds Consultative Workshop On Environmental Priorities, Partnership

With a view to strengthening cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme, the ECOWAS Commission initiated discussions on priority areas of partnership from 10 to 12 September 2025 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The three-day workshop provided an opportunity to review regional challenges and opportunities in environmental action; to identify regional priorities, to identify areas of collaboration and joint activities with a view to renewing the collaboration framework between ECOWAS and UNEP for the period 2026-2030.

The workshop also enabled the definition of the main strategic axes for mobilizing domestic and external financial resources, particularly from the Climate Funds, Environment Funds, and those from the private sector.

The workshop was attended by representatives of the National Directorates and Agencies responsible for the environment in ECOWAS Member States, Consultants, staff of the ECOWAS Commission, technical experts from UNEP, the AGRHYMET Regional Centre, and technical and financial partners, including the AfDB and the EBID.