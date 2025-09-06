ECOWAS Group Honors Departing AU Observer at UN Meeting

West African diplomatic representatives gathered at the United Nations to coordinate regional strategy while celebrating the service of a departing African Union observer and welcoming her successor.

The ECOWAS Group at the United Nations held its monthly coordination meeting on Friday, August 29, 2025, marking a significant transition in African diplomatic representation at the international body. The session, coordinated by the Permanent Observer Mission of ECOWAS and chaired by newly appointed Chair H.E. Ambassador Michael Imran Kanu of Sierra Leone, addressed current regional developments and upcoming United Nations engagements.

The meeting discussed current social, economic and political developments in West Africa, received regional and country briefs and considered plans for joint actions and engagements of ECOWAS member states in the upcoming 80th Session of the UN General Assembly scheduled for September 22-30, 2025.

The gathering served dual purposes, combining strategic planning with ceremonial recognition. ECOWAS representatives hosted a farewell dinner honoring outgoing African Union Permanent Observer H.E. Ambassador Fatima Kyari Mohammed, whose tour of duty concluded successfully in New York in July 2025. The group simultaneously welcomed her successor, H.E. Ambassador Mohamed Idriss, who assumed office in August 2025.

Ambassador Fatima Kyari Mohammed’s mandate included developing and maintaining constructive and productive institutional relationships between the African Union and United Nations institutions, supporting and coordinating the activities of the African Group at the United Nations throughout her tenure.

The meeting occurs amid significant changes within ECOWAS membership following the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, which officially exited the organization on January 29, 2025. The regional body now comprises twelve member states: Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and Togo.

Ambassador Kanu’s leadership of the ECOWAS Group comes at a critical time as the organization navigates post-withdrawal dynamics while maintaining its commitment to regional integration and collective self-sufficiency. The Economic Community of West African States was established through the Treaty of Lagos on May 28, 1975, with the mission of promoting economic integration across West Africa.

The timing of the coordination meeting reflects ECOWAS’s strategic approach to multilateral engagement, particularly as the organization prepares for the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly. These preparations involve coordinating positions on regional issues and ensuring unified representation of West African interests on the global stage.

ECOWAS operates with a combined regional GDP of $734.8 billion and serves an estimated 300 million citizens across member states. The organization’s vision extends toward becoming an “ECOWAS of the People: Peace and Prosperity to All” by 2050, emphasizing citizen-centered development over state-centric approaches.

The diplomatic transition at the African Union representation highlights ongoing institutional relationships between regional African organizations and the United Nations system. These connections facilitate coordination on continental issues affecting peace, security, and development across Africa.

Recent high-level engagements have demonstrated ECOWAS’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with UN institutions, including meetings between ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed earlier in August 2025.

The monthly coordination meetings serve as crucial mechanisms for maintaining diplomatic coherence among West African states at the United Nations, ensuring regional priorities receive appropriate attention in global forums and multilateral negotiations.