ECOWAS Gender Development Centre And Folke Bernadotte Academy Deepen Collaboration To Advance Peace And Security In West Africa

Abuja, Nigeria — November 4–6, 2025 — The ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC), in partnership with the Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA), convened a high-level training workshop in Abuja to strengthen the role of senior gender experts within the ECOWAS Commission.

The three-day program addressed key challenges in gender mainstreaming across institutional structures and examined recent research in the field. It also reinforced collaboration between EGDC and FBA, building momentum for joint initiatives that advance inclusive peace and security in the region.

Discussions highlighted EGDC’s progress in implementing the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Agenda, while exploring strategic gender advisory practices and analytical tools such as SWOT. Both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing capacity-building efforts designed to:

– Enhance coordination between EGDC and its internal and external partners

– Harmonize institutional mandates

– Strengthen gender-sensitive approaches

– Maximize ECOWAS’s contribution to regional peace and security

This partnership underscores a shared vision: embedding gender perspectives at the heart of West Africa’s peace and security architecture to ensure more resilient and inclusive outcomes.