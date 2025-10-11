ECOWAS, Gaston Berger University Collaborate To Enhance Human Capital

On the 9th and 10th of October 2025, Ambassador Zelma NOBRE FASSINOU, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Senegal, presided over the first phase of activities promoting mental health and human capital at Gaston Berger University in Saint Louis, in the run-up to World Mental Health Day, celebrated on 10th of October by the United Nations.

Mental health is one of the major challenges in human capital development. It is not simply the absence of mental illness, but embodies an essential condition for balance, productivity, and human dignity.

The Mental Health Unit of the Education, Training, and Sport Sciences Training and Research Unit (UFR-SEFS) at Gaston Berger University in Saint-Louis is an innovative institutional mechanism dedicated to promoting psychological well-being, preventing psychosocial risks, and providing psycho-educational support to the entire university community.

This Mental Health Unit also promotes community-based mental health prevention and promotion initiatives, drawing on the UFR-SEFS’s state-of-the-art sports facilities: university swimming pool, athletics tracks, biomechanics room, other multi-purpose sports facilities, and therapeutic fitness and rehabilitation areas for diabetes and stroke patients.

Through a synergy between education, sport, research, and community engagement, the UFRSEFS has now established itself as a regional centre of excellence in educational, social, and organisational mental health, serving a more humane, inclusive, and resilient university.

The initiative of the ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Senegal to support the Mental Health Unit at Gaston Berger University in Saint Louis has been realised with the support of the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), to promote a better understanding of mental health issues, synergy between university stakeholders, and the strengthening of practical capacities in care provision.

The organisation of these days around the theme of mental health fully aligns Gaston Berger University with the regional dynamic promoted by ECOWAS, which places human capital development and psychological well-being at the heart of its agenda.

The ECOWAS Club at Gaston Berger University actively participated in this event, demonstrating the commitment, awareness, and leadership of the students, as well as their integrative vision.

The National Bureau emphasised the need to encourage citizens of the community to embrace the institution’s ‘Vision 50’ and to promote ECOWAS’s actions in academic and school environments. The ECOWAS Club at Gaston Berger University was established on 6th of August 2024 as part of a project to set up ECOWAS Clubs in higher education and school establishments, one of the objectives of which is to address the multifaceted challenges facing the institution.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the Rector of Gaston Berger University in Saint-Louis, the Regional Director of Health, representatives of various ECOWAS institutions and the ECOWAS National Office, the Directors of Training and Research Units (UFR) and Institutes, the Director of the Academic Centre for Educational and Career Guidance, the Regional Head of the Universal Health Coverage Agency, and the Representative of the Senegalese Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency.

Also present were representatives of teaching and research staff, administrative, technical, and service staff, representatives of community-based organisations, students, and members of the university community.

Her Excellency Ms FASSINOU reaffirmed ECOWAS’ commitment to supporting the Senegalese university community in strengthening the mental health of the population, a major challenge in line with ECOWAS’ regional dynamic, which places human capital development and psychological well-being at the heart of its social and educational agenda.