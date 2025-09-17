ECOWAS Experts Validate Feasibility Study On Regional Cybersecurity Coordination Centre

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, through its Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, convened Cybersecurity and ICT experts from ECOWAS Member States to validate the draft Report of the feasibility study for the establishment of the ECOWAS Regional Cybersecurity Coordination Centre (RCCC) from September 15th to 17th, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with Member States, has developed this study to explore the feasibility of establishing a Regional Cybersecurity Coordination.

Centre (RCCC) in line with Directive C/DIR.1/01/2021 on the ECOWAS Regional Cybersecurity and Cybercrime Strategy. The RCCC is framed as a keystone that supports and promotes coordinated cybersecurity efforts and mutual assistance across the Community, without duplicating national authorities or CSIRTs. This Final Report builds on Member State consultations and the Preliminary Report to present a pragmatic and phased model that is both ambitious and achievable.

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Sédiko Douka, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, was represented by Folake Olagunju, Ag. Director of Digital Economy and Post reaffirmed ECOWAS’s commitment to building a safer, more resilient digital future for West Africa. He noted, in the statement read on his behalf, that while the region’s rapid digital transformation has created growth opportunities, it has also heightened vulnerabilities. He stressed that fragmented national responses are insufficient against borderless cyber threats, underscoring the need for a coordinated regional approach.

Highlighting the progress made, he announced that the Feasibility Study for the establishment of the Regional Cybersecurity Coordination Centre (RCCC) has reached its final stage, with the validation of the draft Final Feasibility Report by Member States ahead of ministerial and statutory approval. The RCCC, he explained, will serve as a hub to strengthen cooperation, information sharing, and cyber diplomacy across the region without replacing national efforts.

“The RCCC is not about replacing national efforts; it is about amplifying them — creating a structure where information sharing improves our collective response, capacity exchange thrives across borders, and cyber diplomacy is practiced with a unified voice,” he stated.

Mr. Richmond Redwood-Sawyerr, the Director of Cyber Resilience, National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre (NC3) of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the Validation workshop, commended the ECOWAS Commission for spearheading the Regional Cybersecurity Coordination Centre (RCCC) initiative. He acknowledged initial concerns often raised about the implementation of regional initiatives and Member State cooperation, particularly around information sharing, but stressed that the feasibility report provides a clear answer.

Underscoring the importance of sustainability, Mr. Redwood-Sawyerr called on Member States to provide consistent support to ensure the Centre’s long-term success. He emphasised the potential of the RCCC to improve collaboration and coordination as well as enable swift response to cyber incidents across the region.

“The RCCC can strengthen cybersecurity across our Member States without duplicating national efforts provided we adopt a phased model that respects sovereignty while delivering tangible services from day one,” he stated. He urged participants to use the workshop as a catalyst for collaboration by reviewing the report, sharing perspectives, and shaping a shared vision for regional cybersecurity resilience.

When validated by the experts, the Report will be presented to the Ministers responsible for ICT from Member States for endorsement of its outcomes, after which it will go through the ECOWAS approval procedure.