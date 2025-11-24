ECOWAS Experts Meet In Accra To Advance Regional Economic Integration

A series of high-level technical meetings on regional economic integration in West Africa opened in Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The three-day discussions, led by ECOWAS experts, Member States, and key stakeholders, aim to strengthen collaboration to promote economic growth, trade, and integration across the region.

The official opening ceremony was attended by senior Ghanaian officials, including Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry; Hon. Emelia Arthur, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture; Hon. Eric Opoku, Minister of Food and Agriculture; Dr. Kalilou Sylla, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture; and Ambassador Francis Danti Kotia, Coordinating Director for Multilateral and International Organizations at Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Representatives from UNDP, the AfCFTA Secretariat, TradeMark Africa, AGRA, and other partners also participated.

Organised by the ECOWAS Department of Economic Affairs and Agriculture, the meetings seek to build synergies among stakeholders and support regional projects that enhance trade, boost agricultural productivity, improve food security, and foster inclusive growth, in line with ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Ambassador Kotia, representing Ghana’s Foreign Minister Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, stressed the importance of building resilient economies and transforming borders into interconnected spaces for the free movement of goods and people. He reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to ECOWAS’ integration agenda and development diplomacy.

Hon. Emelia Arthur highlighted the role of fisheries and aquaculture in food security, citing initiatives in digital reforms, capacity building, and cross-border fish trade. Hon. Eric Opoku called for a paradigm shift in agriculture, pointing to Ghana’s FEED Ghana programme, which supports farmer cooperatives, service centres, and seed sovereignty to strengthen value chains “from farm to fork.”

Dr. Sylla commended West Africa’s resilience despite challenges of conflict and climate change, noting the region’s 4.3% growth rate, which outpaces global averages. He said ECOWAS is implementing coherent programmes in agriculture, trade, industry, and fisheries under Vision 2050, and that the meetings will harmonise strategies, improve monitoring, and accelerate AfCFTA implementation.

Hon. Ofosu-Adjare urged participants to move beyond dialogue to concrete actions that deepen integration through improved market access and free movement. She acknowledged low intra-regional trade but described it as an opportunity to refocus on coordination and production. She also pointed to the AfCFTA as a “game-changing initiative,” offering a single market of 54 countries with a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion and a population of 1.4 billion.

Over the next three days, experts will participate in four major sessions:

– The 3rd AfCFTA Regional Committee (RAC) meeting, reviewing implementation progress.

– A regional workshop on ECOAGRIS data collection, with a roadmap to revitalise the platform.

– A technical workshop to establish an advisory committee under the ECOWAS-FCWC-SRFC fisheries agreement.

– A regional forum on improving the business environment for safe and quality products along the Abidjan–Lagos corridor.

Ahead of the meetings, Dr. Sylla met with Hon. Eric Opoku on November 18 to commend Ghana’s strong support for regional programmes in trade and agriculture and its commitment to integration.