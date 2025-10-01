ECOWAS Experts Explore Ways To Enhance Energy Information Systems

Energy Information System (EIS) Experts from ECOWAS member States Will meet from September 24 to 26, 2025, in Banjul, The Gambia, for the fourth annual regional workshop on the ECOWAS Energy Information System (EIS). The workshop aims to present the energy situation and validate the common reference framework for energy statistics in the ECOWAS region.

Organized by the Directorate of Energy and Mines of the ECOWAS Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy, and Mines of The Gambia, this workshop has become an essential tradition, pursuing the institutionalization of energy data collection and digitalization services in ECOWAS member States.

The experts appreciated ECOWAS for its technical and financial support in setting up digital energy information systems in Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo, and strongly encouraged the same support to be extended to the remaining countries to further consolidate the ECOWAS Energy Information System (ECOWAS-EIS).