ECOWAS Equips Member States To Improve School Feeding Programmes

As part of the implementation of the Regional Agenda for Strengthening Nutrition in Sectoral Policies, Strategies and Programmes in West Africa, the ECOWAS Commission’s Directorate of Agriculture and Rural Development, with technical support from the World Food Programme (WFP), organised a regional capacity-building workshop for national stakeholders on mainstreaming nutrition into the implementation of school feeding programmes in West Africa.

The workshop took place from the 30th of September to the 3rd of October 2025 in Dakar, Republic of Senegal.

Sixteen (16) leaders of school feeding projects funded by ECOWAS under the Project to Promote an Integrated School Feeding Model in West Africa (PMAI-AO) took part in the training, along with experts in charge of national school feeding programme operations implemented by the sectoral ministries of Member States and technical partner organisations (WFP, CRS, ACF).

Over four days, participants discussed approaches and tools for ensuring that children receive healthy, balanced, nutritious school meals that promote local agri-food production.

The sessions focused on good practices for food safety, preserving nutritional quality during

preparation, nutrition education and communication for social and behavioral change, and the use of the WFP’s SMPPlus (School Meal Planner Plus) digital tool to assess menu quality and plan more balanced, nutritious, appropriate, and economically viable menus for children benefiting from school canteens.

All of which also contributes to making school canteens a lever for public health, education, and rural development.

This initiative illustrates ECOWAS’ vision for a West Africa where every child has access to nutritious, safe, and sustainable school meals, ensuring a healthier and more prosperous future for the region.