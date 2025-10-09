ECOWAS Election Mission Starts Activities in Côte d’Ivoire 

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, 3rd October 2025 — The Long-Term Election Observation Mission (LTEOM) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), deployed ahead of the presidential election scheduled for 25th October 2025 in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, has officially commenced its activities.

The launch ceremony took place at the ECOWAS Resident Representation Office in Abidjan, under the chairmanship of Her Excellency Ambassador Fanta Cissé, Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission to Côte d’Ivoire.

In her remarks, H.E. Ambassador Cissé welcomed the members of the Long-Term Election Observation Mission and congratulated the team of experts. She underscored the critical importance of this mission in supporting the consolidation of democracy and stability in Côte d’Ivoire.

Ambassador Cissé highlighted the responsibility entrusted to the long-term observers, whose mandate is to closely monitor all stages of the electoral process, gather and analyse field information, and contribute to the prevention and peaceful resolution of potential tensions. She reaffirmed her continued support, as well as that of her staff, throughout the duration of the mission.

Since their arrival, the experts have begun engagements with key stakeholders in the electoral process to gain an updated understanding of the political and institutional context ahead of the presidential election.

Among those met were representatives of the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI), the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding in Côte d’Ivoire (WANEP-CI), the Inter-Party Dialogue for Democratic Elections (CIED), Indigo Côte d’Ivoire, the Association of Women Lawyers of Côte d’Ivoire (AFJCI), the Centre for the Promotion of Human Rights in Africa (CPHDA), and the Centre for Political Research of Abidjan (CRPA).

In the coming days, the ECOWAS experts will deploy to various districts across the country to continue consultations and field observations. Their findings and analyses will contribute to the preparation of a comprehensive report for the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission, which is expected to be deployed from 19th October 2025.

Through this mission, ECOWAS reaffirms its commitment to supporting the people and institutions of Côte d’Ivoire in conducting a credible, transparent, and peaceful presidential election, in line with democratic values and the principles of good governance that guide the regional community.