ECOWAS Drafts First Civilian Protection Policy for West African Peacekeepers

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has opened a three-day technical session in Abuja to draft its first dedicated Protection of Civilians (PoC) policy, a landmark framework that will govern how its peacekeeping forces operate in conflict zones across the region.

The workshop, which runs from 3 to 5 March 2026, is being held jointly with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and brings together officials from ECOWAS member states, the ECOWAS Commission’s Directorate of Peacekeeping and Regional Security (DPKRS), and ICRC technical experts. The session is designed to convert international humanitarian law and human rights obligations into concrete operational guidance for ECOWAS Peace Support Operations (PSOs).

James Matthews, Deputy Head of Delegation at the ICRC in Abuja, told participants that the workshop aimed to generate practical recommendations that would directly shape ECOWAS’s PoC policy during peace support operations, noting that civilians continue to bear the heaviest burden of armed conflict and violence across the sub-region.

Dr Cyriaque Agnekethom, Director of ECOWAS Peacekeeping and Regional Security, said evolving conflict dynamics, including terrorism and violent extremism, had significantly complicated the operational planning, deployment, and execution of peace operations across West Africa, making a binding civilian protection policy more urgent than ever.

Matthews noted that the ICRC had supported ECOWAS institutions for more than two decades in implementing International Humanitarian Law (IHL), including through collaboration with the ECOWAS Standby Force and assistance in developing doctrines and standards for civilian protection.

The workshop participants will examine frameworks from the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) and are expected to produce draft recommendations that will feed directly into the final text of the policy for adoption by ECOWAS authorities.

The policy-drafting session builds on a pilot training course ECOWAS launched at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra in May 2024, which brought together 22 personnel from ECOWAS member states earmarked for rapid deployment. That course, funded by the European Union and Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, was the first structured attempt to equip frontline peacekeepers with the skills to implement a PoC mandate in ECOWAS operations.

The Abuja workshop marks a step beyond training, toward giving civilian protection the force of formal regional policy within the ECOWAS peace and security architecture.