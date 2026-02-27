ECOWAS deploys US$700k solar grant to power schools and clinics in Nigeria

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has committed a $700,000 grant to bring solar electricity to 15 public schools and health centres in Nigeria, launching what officials describe as a pilot model they intend to replicate across all member states in West Africa.

The agreement was formalised on Sunday, February 23, 2026, at ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja through the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Commission and Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA) under the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), a World Bank-backed initiative covering West Africa and the Sahel.

The grant will fund the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in selected health centres and schools spread across three locations: the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger State, and Nasarawa State. REA will serve as the technical and financial implementing agency, supported by a dedicated Project Implementation Unit (PIU) to be established within the agency and operating alongside the ROGEAP unit and a steering committee.

In a separate but linked agreement signed the same day, REA entered into a second MoU with the Niger State Government to enable access to ECOWAS funding and provide counterpart co-financing for project sites within the state. Governor Mohammed Umar Bago described the arrangement as central to his administration’s infrastructure agenda, noting that reliable solar power in rural health and education facilities was a direct investment in community welfare.

ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray framed Nigeria’s participation as the cornerstone of a broader regional campaign to eliminate energy poverty, saying that bringing power to schools and clinics was about more than infrastructure. REA Managing Director Abba Abubakar Aliyu placed the deal within a stark continental reality, noting that an estimated 935 million people across Africa currently lack electricity access, with roughly 600 million of them in Sub-Saharan Africa, and a significant share located in West Africa.

The project is designed to reduce rural facilities’ dependence on diesel generators, cut operating costs, and advance Nigeria’s national energy transition targets. ECOWAS has indicated that lessons from the Nigerian pilot will shape the rollout of ROGEAP across other member states.