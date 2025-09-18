ECOWAS Deploys Technical Experts To Observe Guinea’s Constitutional Referendum

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has deployed a technical mission to observe the Constitutional Referendum of 21st September 2025, in the Republic of Guinea.

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, in accordance with the provisions of the ECOWAS Revised Treaty of 1993, the Mechanism (1999), the ECOWAS

Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of 2001, and Article 53 (c) of the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework of 2008, has deployed an observation mission composed of eleven (11) experts drawn from the Electoral Commissions of ECOWAS Member States, to observe the Constitutional Referendum.

The experts will be deployed in the regions of Conakry, Kankan, Kindia, Mamou, and Labé,

from 17th to 23rd September 2025. The mission will be coordinated by a technical team from the ECOWAS Commission, led by Mr. Serigne Mamadou KA, Head of the Electoral Assistance Division, a.i.

ECOWAS is committed to accompanying the people and the government of the Republic of Guinea through the Constitutional Referendum in line with the ECOWAS Protocols with a view to ensuring a successful completion of the transition process.