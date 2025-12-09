ECOWAS Declares State of Emergency Across West Africa Following Coup Wave

The Economic Community of West African States declared a state of emergency across the region on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, as multiple coup attempts and unconstitutional government changes threaten democratic stability and collective security. ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray announced the declaration during the 55th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council at ministerial level in Abuja.

Touray described the wave of coups as a grave threat to peace and democratic governance, calling for deep reflection on democracy’s future in West Africa and substantially increased investment in regional security and conflict prevention mechanisms. The emergency framework will allow member states to respond more decisively to emerging threats and curb the spread of anti-democratic disruptions.

The declaration follows heightened instability including a thwarted coup attempt in Benin Republic on December 7, military takeover in Guinea-Bissau in November, and ongoing political crises across multiple member states. As of October 2025, approximately 7.6 million individuals are forcibly displaced across the region, with Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali accounting for the highest figures.

Addressing ministers, diplomats and senior officials, Touray presented a sobering assessment of West Africa’s political climate. Country by country analyses of member states show risk levels ranging from high to medium, with an overall average of high risk demanding immediate and concerted action, according to documents presented to the council.

The region has witnessed successful military takeovers in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Niger since 2020, alongside recurring unrest and aborted plots in other ECOWAS member states. Last month, military officers in Guinea-Bissau seized control of the government and suspended the electoral process just days after a presidential election.

Over the weekend, ECOWAS ordered the immediate deployment of its standby force to Benin following the attempted military takeover targeting President Patrice Talon. Nigerian forces including fighter jets and ground troops responded to formal requests from Beninese authorities to restore constitutional order under ECOWAS protocols.

Touray called for more frequent meetings of the Mediation and Security Council over the next year, emphasizing that ECOWAS must pool resources to confront terrorism and banditry operating without respect for territorial boundaries. He outlined priority areas requiring continuous ministerial oversight including the Guinea-Bissau crisis, managing political transitions, addressing rising political exclusion and safeguarding regional unity amid external pressures.

The ECOWAS Commission President identified elections as a major trigger of instability in the region. Despite community efforts to establish constitutional convergence principles and support programmes for elections, political practices continue violating these standards, he noted. Guinea, Benin, Gambia and Cape Verde are preparing to conduct elections in coming months.

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Timothy Kabba, serving as Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, echoed concerns about the deteriorating political climate and waning public confidence. He stressed the need for concrete outcomes from the summit, stating that discussions must move beyond reaffirming principles to generate decisions offering real hope and strengthening institutional credibility.

Touray detailed Sierra Leone’s diplomatic efforts, noting that he led a high-level delegation to Guinea-Bissau on December 1 to engage with military leaders and political stakeholders. The engagement helped ease tensions and opened doors for continued dialogue under ECOWAS guidance, demonstrating the bloc’s commitment to peaceful resolution of political crises.

ECOWAS leaders are expected to convene an extraordinary summit in coming weeks to approve concrete measures under the emergency framework. These steps could include tougher sanctions, expanded deployment of the ECOWAS Standby Force and accelerated reforms to the Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The humanitarian situation has worsened significantly across the region. Of the 7.6 million displaced persons, 6.5 million are internally displaced, while an additional 1.09 million are refugees and asylum seekers. Niger, Mali, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Togo host the largest populations of asylum seekers in descending order.

Growing frustration among citizens with political leadership across the region has created fertile ground for unrest and regime uncertainty. Many West Africans express dissatisfaction with governance systems perceived as failing to deliver security, economic opportunities and basic services, fueling support for alternative power structures including military interventions.

The emergency declaration signals an escalation in the regional bloc’s response as tensions rise and ECOWAS intensifies efforts to halt unconstitutional changes of government. The organization emphasized it cannot and will not accept developments undermining everything the community stands for and threatening peace and security of citizens.

Relations between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States, comprising Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger under military rule, remain strained following the bloc’s withdrawal from ECOWAS in January 2025. Touray stated that ECOWAS must urgently negotiate terms of security cooperation with the breakaway confederation as terrorist groups continue devastating effects along shared borders.

Geopolitical pressures from external actors seeking influence in West Africa have complicated regional unity efforts. Touray urged the council to maintain ECOWAS cohesion despite these challenges, emphasizing that divided responses weaken the bloc’s capacity to address shared security threats and advance democratic governance.

The emergency framework represents the most significant regional security mobilization since ECOWAS threatened military intervention in Niger following the July 2023 coup. However, the bloc ultimately chose diplomatic engagement over armed intervention, reflecting constraints on its ability to project military force against member states.

Critics question whether ECOWAS possesses sufficient political will and military capacity to effectively implement emergency measures. Previous sanctions regimes and intervention threats have produced mixed results, with some military juntas consolidating power despite international pressure and economic penalties imposed by the regional organization.

Security analysts warn that the proliferation of coups and attempted takeovers reflects deeper governance failures across West Africa. Addressing root causes including corruption, poor service delivery, youth unemployment and marginalization requires comprehensive reforms beyond emergency security responses, according to experts monitoring regional trends.

Touray assured community citizens that ECOWAS leadership would not relent in promoting a peaceful, stable and stronger region. The organization pledged to continue working harder for the overall benefit of citizens despite mounting challenges threatening the democratic gains achieved over recent decades.

The 55th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council precedes a gathering of heads of state expected to endorse the emergency declaration and authorize specific interventions. The summit will test ECOWAS unity and determine whether the organization can reverse the democratic backsliding reshaping West Africa’s political landscape.