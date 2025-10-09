ECOWAS Court Holds 2025/2026 Legal Year Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 2025/2026 legal year of the Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, was held on Thursday, 2 October 2025, at the seat of the Court, in Abuja, Nigeria.

It is an important event in the calendar of the Court and allows the Court to brief stakeholders on its judicial activities in the past year and to highlight its programme for the new legal year.

The annual ceremony provides an opportunity for the Court to reaffirm its mandate as the principal legal organ of the ECOWAS Community responsible for interpreting and applying Community law, safeguarding human rights, and advancing regional integration and the rule of law.

The theme of this legal year celebration was “ECOWAS Court and International Law: Expanding Access and Navigating Contemporary Challenges.”

It brought together dignitaries, including His Excellency, José Maria Pereira Neves, President of the Republic of Cape Verde.

The opening session featured statements from top government officials, heads of ECOWAS institutions, and the diplomatic corps.

Legal practitioners, academics, representatives of international organisations and civil society groups, and the media graced the event.

Hon President of the ECOWAS Court, and a special address by His Excellency, José Maria Pereira Neves, the President of Cape Verde, delivered the keynote address.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves, Hon President of the Court, stated that the legal year was both a tradition and a necessity, providing an opportunity to reflect on achievements and challenges while reinforcing the Court’s commitment to justice, human rights, and regional integration.

The celebration of the Legal Year is a reaffirmation of the Court’s pivotal role in upholding the rule of law, protecting human rights, and advancing regional integration in the ECOWAS Community.