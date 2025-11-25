ECOWAS Court Dismisses Torkornoo Bid but Asserts Jurisdiction Over Case

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice on November 19, 2025, dismissed former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s request for interim measures to halt the committee investigating her removal, while simultaneously rejecting Ghana’s challenge to the court’s jurisdiction over her human rights case.

The ruling delivered through virtual hearing represented a mixed outcome, with the court finding that Justice Torkornoo had established a prima facie case of human rights violations but failed to demonstrate urgency warranting provisional measures.

Justice Torkornoo had applied to the ECOWAS Court seeking temporary prohibition orders to stop the committee chaired by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang from continuing its inquiry that led to her suspension and the subsequent swearing in of her successor, Chief Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie.

The court noted that between April 22, 2025, when President John Mahama suspended her, and July 4, 2025, when she filed her application, three months had elapsed. This delay undermined her claims of imminent and irreparable harm, according to the ruling.

The judges stated that Justice Torkornoo’s own conduct defeated her claim of urgency, noting she was fully aware the investigative processes were ongoing yet waited nearly three months before seeking relief from the regional court.

Ghana, represented by Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem Sai, had challenged the court’s jurisdiction to hear the case. The Attorney General argued the court lacked competence to entertain the application because it would require interpreting Ghana’s Constitution in respect of which Ghanaian courts have delivered decisions.

The ECOWAS Court disagreed, describing the jurisdictional objection as misplaced. The judges held that Justice Torkornoo’s application concerns alleged violations of her human rights during the suspension and removal process, not a review of any Ghanaian court decision.

The court emphasized that the sub judice principle, which prevents discussing pending court cases, applies only when a matter is awaiting judgment in another court, not simply because two cases involve similar facts or related issues.

Having dismissed Ghana’s preliminary objection, the ECOWAS Court declared it has jurisdiction to hear the substantive human rights case and ordered Ghana to file its response within 30 days. Ghana had refused to respond to the pending application, using its jurisdictional challenge as justification.

During the hearing, the Deputy Attorney General also requested that lawyers representing Justice Torkornoo withdraw an application they filed for a default ruling following Ghana’s refusal to respond to the substantive action. Justice Torkornoo’s lawyers declined, indicating they believe Ghana will not respond to the substantive application if they withdraw their default ruling request.

In her main application filed by Nigerian lawyer Femi Falana, Justice Torkornoo seeks declarations that her suspension violated her rights to fair hearing, dignity, and work as guaranteed under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

She contends that President Mahama suspended her without providing a copy of either the prima facie determination or the reasons for establishing a prima facie case against her. She argues that fairness requires the President to specify particular charges and provide reasons when making such determinations with the Council of State.

Justice Torkornoo also alleges the committee formed to investigate her was not constituted to guarantee independence and impartiality. She further claims the suspension exposed her to public ridicule and inflicted damage on her professional standing and image.

Lawyer Nii Ayikoi Otoo, representing Justice Torkornoo, said the dismissal of the interim measures application came as no surprise to the legal team. He explained that their Nigerian counterparts had notified the court that Ghana continued taking actions affecting the matter despite pending regional proceedings.

The ECOWAS Court has now directed that it will deal with the substantive human rights application, with preparations underway for a full hearing on whether Justice Torkornoo’s rights were violated during her suspension and removal process.