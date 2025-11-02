ECOWAS Commissioner Champions Women’s Health And Leadership At Galien Africa Forum

Dakar, Senegal — Prof. Fatou SOW SARR, Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission, took part in the opening panel of the 8th Galien Africa Forum, held from October 28–31, 2025, at the King Fahd Palace Hotel. The panel, titled “Women’s Leadership: Driving Integration for Equal Rights and Universal Access to Health in Africa!”, convened on October 30 and featured the distinguished presence of Senegal’s First Lady, Mrs. Absa FAYE.

The session spotlighted ECOWAS’ commitment to advancing gender equality, particularly in the realm of health. Prof. SOW SARR shared key regional initiatives, including the fistula program and a groundbreaking project to establish manufacturing units for sanitary towels and nappies. This initiative aims to:

– Provide sustainable solutions to sexual and reproductive health challenges faced by women and girls

– Create economic empowerment opportunities for women across West Africa

– Unlock local value chains in the sanitary product sector, encouraging private sector participation

She also underscored the importance of investing in scientific research as a catalyst for transforming Africa and improving the lives of women.

The Galien Africa Forum served as a vibrant platform for dialogue and collaboration, bringing together scientists, policymakers, civil society leaders, young innovators, Nobel Peace Prize laureates, and students in medicine and pharmacy. The event fostered strategic reflection on inclusive female leadership as a cornerstone of sustainable development.