ECOWAS Commission Welcomes Deputy High Commissioner Of South Africa

The ECOWAS Commission had the honor of receiving Mrs. Lindi Mmnele, Deputy High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa, during a courtesy visit to its headquarters in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The meeting was held in a warm and constructive atmosphere, offering both sides the opportunity to exchange perspectives on regional priorities and current developments across the political, economic, and security landscapes of West Africa. Discussions centered on the prevailing security challenges, collaborative initiatives to strengthen stability and resilience among Member States, and economic prospects—acknowledging both the progress made and the ongoing hurdles to sustainable regional growth.

A key highlight of the dialogue was the focus on ECOWAS’ relationship with its former Member States. Both parties underscored the importance of dialogue and reintegration as vital components of broader efforts to advance African unity and solidarity.

Through this engagement, ECOWAS and the Republic of South Africa reaffirmed their shared commitment to building a continent rooted in cooperation, peace, and inclusive development. The visit further reflects ECOWAS’ dedication to deepening consultation and collaboration with African diplomatic missions accredited to the Commission, with the aim of fostering mutual understanding and strengthening strategic partnerships across the continent.