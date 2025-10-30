ECOWAS Commission Participates In Inaugural SIMA Media Exhibition In Dakar

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission is actively participating in the first edition of the International Media Exhibition of Africa (SIMA), which commenced on Monday, October 27, 2025, in Dakar, Senegal.

Representing ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray are Mr. Liberor Doscof Aho, Communications Officer, and Ms. Linda Akhigbe, Communications Advisor to the President.

SIMA, inaugurated by Senegal’s Minister of Communication, Telecommunications, and Digital Technology, Mr. Alioune Sall, is held in parallel with the Regional Conference on the Right to Information in the Sahel, organized by Reporters Without Borders. The event serves as a strategic forum to explore the future of African media in the digital era.

Minister Sall emphasized SIMA’s role as a collaborative platform to build a vibrant, ethical, and sovereign African media ecosystem. “Africa must be the protagonist of its own narrative, the producer of its own content, and the guardian of its own image,” he stated. He called for enhanced training, professionalism, and South-South cooperation to foster content that authentically reflects African realities and aspirations.

He further stressed the need for continued education, access to digital tools, and sustainable media development, noting that without skilled journalists and economically viable outlets, freedom of information remains elusive.

Echoing these sentiments, Sambou Biyagui, Director General of Senegal’s Maison de la Presse, hailed SIMA as a powerful symbol of commitment to press freedom and intercultural dialogue. He underscored the urgency for Africa to define its own media models amid the rise of social media and artificial intelligence.

SIMA has drawn participants from over 15 countries, including Mali as the guest of honor, bringing together journalists, media professionals, researchers, and institutional partners to discuss the continent’s media future.

Mactar Silla, Chair of the SIMA Steering Committee, described the exhibition as a potential driver of African soft power, celebrating cultural diversity and fostering regional integration. He warned against the growing threats of disinformation and manipulation, urging collective action to safeguard media integrity.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony were Moustapha Cissé, Secretary-General of the Senegalese Union of Information and Communication Professionals, and Thibaut Bruttin, Secretary-General of Reporters Without Borders. Both emphasized the critical importance of defending freedom of expression across Africa and globally.

Under the theme “Africa Facing the Challenges of New Media,” SIMA offers not only an exhibition space but also a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and strategic action. The event includes a series of panels under the Regional Conference on the Right to Information in the Sahel, with the first session held immediately following the opening ceremony.