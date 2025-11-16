ECOWAS Commission Joins Global Dialogue On Youth, Peace And Security In Brussels

Brussels, 12 November 2025– The ECOWAS Commission participated in a landmark global conference on the Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agenda, convened in Brussels as part of the European Union’s YPS Week. The gathering marked the tenth anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, bringing together youth organisations, peacebuilders, civil society, international partners, and government representatives to exchange innovative approaches and lessons learned in advancing youth participation in peace and security.

Youth Voices at the Forefront

The conference provided a platform for youth-led associations, community peacebuilders, civil society organisations, and regional institutions to co-design strategies for a more stable, integrated, and peaceful world. Participants shared practical experiences from across regions, highlighting both achievements and ongoing challenges in implementing Resolution 2250.

ECOWAS Commitment to Youth Empowerment

Speaking on behalf of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Arthur Obayuwana reaffirmed the organisation’s dedication to strengthening youth empowerment initiatives across West Africa. He underscored the importance of National YPS Action Plans (NAPs) as tools for institutionalising youth inclusion in peacebuilding. To date, Nigeria, The Gambia, and Liberia have adopted NAPs, while Senegal, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Togo are advancing their processes with support from the EU Support to ECOWAS in the Areas of Peace, Security and Governance (EPSG) project.

Regional Perspectives and Collaboration

The EPSG team led a key session on the role of regional organisations in localising the YPS agenda, drawing lessons from African experiences. Discussions emphasised the need to build inclusive legitimacy in decision-making and to embed best practices into regional policies. This session was co-organised with Search for Common Ground.

Global Exchange of Ideas

The European Union YPS Coalition facilitated an open dialogue on progress, lessons learned, and future priorities at both global and European levels. Youth leaders spearheaded the conversation, showcasing innovative solutions and exemplary initiatives from diverse contexts.

Critical issues such as civic restrictions on young peacebuilders, discrimination, conflict environments, and mechanisms to strengthen youth participation in West Africa were also addressed. Participants explored existing YPS tools and civil society dialogue networks designed to foster sustainable collaboration.

Towards a Joint Declaration

With over 120 young people, civil society organisations, and institutions from 70 countries in attendance, the conference is set to culminate in the presentation of a Joint Declaration to reinforce youth, peace, and security worldwide. In addition, a consultation session will contribute to the second YPS Progress Study, led by the independent team within the United Nations Secretariat.