ECOWAS Commission Hosts 7th NACIWA Annual General Assembly

The Network of National Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA) held its 7th Annual General Assembly (AGA) at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, on 14th October 2025 under the theme, “A United ECOWAS Against Corruption: Strengthening Regional Collaboration for Asset Recovery and Exchange of Information.”

The Assembly marked a significant step forward in the fight against transnational corruption in West Africa, culminating in the adoption of the ECOWAS Guidelines on Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management, and Borderless Investigations, which strengthen the region’s legal tools against illicit financial flows.

Delivering the opening remarks on behalf of H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, underscored that the transnational nature of corruption demands immediate and uncompromising solidarity. “The consequences of corruption are serious. Every Naira, Cedi, Dalasi, or CFA lost to corruption is a school not built, a hospital not equipped, a road never constructed or paved,” she stated, while noting that corruption erodes public trust and undermines state legitimacy.

She reaffirmed the Commission’s renewed commitment to supporting the effective implementation of the 2001 ECOWAS Protocol on the Fight against Corruption, stressing that harmonized legal and regulatory frameworks across Member States are essential for building a unified front.

The Assembly, which is also a moment for renewal, coinciding with the 50th Anniversary of ECOWAS, featured a review of the current Executive Committee’s three-year tenure. Mr. Ola Olukoyede, the Executive Chairman of the Nigerian Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and President of NACIWA, detailed significant achievements, including the operationalization of the Network’s permanent Secretariat in Abuja, securing Observer Status in the GlobE Network, and formalizing the EFCC Academy as a regional Centre of Excellence.

“At this critical juncture, when our subregion faces questions about unity and democratic resilience, NACIWA’s role assumes unprecedented importance,” Mr. Olukoyede remarked. “We must be perceived, and must act, as a stabilizing moral force, one that champions transparency, accountability, and the foundational values that define the ECOWAS vision.”

Delivering the vote of thanks, Mr. Aba Kimelabalou, Secretary General of NACIWA, expressed profound gratitude to Member States, the host agency EFCC, the President of Nigeria, and development partners for their support. He particularly commended the ECOWAS Commission, under the leadership of H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, for its consistent institutional backing, which he described as vital for building stronger institutions and achieving a corruption-free and prosperous West Africa.

The Assembly concluded with closed-door deliberations among Heads of Member Institutions and is expected to issue a comprehensive communiqué outlining new resolutions and the outcome of the Executive Committee elections.