ECOWAS Commission Conducts Joint Monitoring Mission On Cavalla River Bridge Project

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission carried out a joint monitoring mission from 5–7 November 2025 to review progress on the construction of the 288‑metre Cavalla River Bridge, a landmark project linking Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia.

Advancing Regional Integration

The bridge is part of the Mano River Union’s Road Development and Transport Facilitation Programme and aligns with ECOWAS Vision 2050. Currently, thousands of commuters, traders, and residents cross the Cavalla River using ferries and canoes under unsafe conditions. The new bridge will provide a safer, more reliable connection and strengthen regional trade and mobility.

Leadership and Participation

The mission was led by Mr. Chris Appiah, Director of Transport at the ECOWAS Commission, joined by Mr. Ashoke Maliki, Head of the Road and Railways Unit, and Ms. Mahan Fathmah, Political Adviser representing Her Excellency Mrs. Fanta Cissé, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire. Dr. Kazilé Timothée Kouadio represented the Ivorian Minister of Foreign Affairs, reaffirming the government’s institutional support.

Local Engagement

To reinforce cooperation, the delegation met with local authorities. In San Pedro, they were received by Deputy Prefect Mr. Traoré Djibril, while in Tabou, Prefect Mrs. Kalidja Kouamé expressed the commitment of Ivorian local leaders. On the Liberian side, Superintendent Henry Cole Jr. of Maryland County welcomed the delegation, underscoring both nations’ determination to see the project succeed.

Technical Inspection

The inspection began in Liberia, where the construction company SCEGC showcased active team mobilization and notable progress. On the Ivorian side in Prollo, work on the bridge’s footing and piles is underway. The delegation, escorted by the gendarmerie, met with village chief Mr. Djouhui Émile and traditional leaders to address community concerns, including resettlement and site arrangements.

A separate session with SCEGC Project Manager Mr. Li Jianbing and AIM Consult, the supervising firm, reviewed progress and challenges. Key issues included incomplete resettlement in Prollo, delays in equipment movement, customs clearance of materials, and delivery of essential supplies from Ghana. The Ivorian Government pledged to take swift action to resolve these constraints and support affected communities.

Strategic Impact

Constructed in prestressed reinforced concrete, the 288‑metre Cavalla River Bridge is a strategic investment in cross‑border connectivity. “This bridge represents a gateway to economic transformation between Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia,” said Mr. Chris Appiah, Director of Transport at the ECOWAS Commission.

Commitment to Completion

Through this monitoring mission, ECOWAS reaffirmed its commitment to supporting both countries until the successful completion of this landmark project, which will enhance regional integration, trade facilitation, and mobility across West Africa.