ECOWAS Celebrates 50 Years With Second African Public Square In Abuja

To commemorate its 50th anniversary, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in collaboration with the African Leadership Center (ALC), the Amandla Institute, and CODESRIA, hosted the Second Continental African Public Square (APS) from October 31 to November 1, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria.

Held under the theme “Reimagining West African Regional Cooperation and Integration: Alternative Futures,” the gathering brought together a dynamic mix of policymakers, academics, youth leaders, civil society organizations, and development partners. The event served as a platform to reflect on ECOWAS’ legacy, assess current challenges, and envision a more inclusive and integrated future for the region.

Anchored in Vision 2050, which aims to evolve ECOWAS from a “Community of States” to a “Community of People” rooted in peace, prosperity, and strong institutions, the anniversary celebration renewed political commitment to regional unity and people-centered development.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Co-Founder of the Amandla Institute and former Governor of Ekiti State, urged a transformation of ECOWAS into a body that genuinely reflects the aspirations of its citizens.

“Since its founding, ECOWAS has led the way among African regional communities, setting standards for democracy and governance,” Fayemi noted. “But today, we must confront the reality that ECOWAS risks remaining an elite-driven institution unless it becomes more responsive to the people it serves.”

Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, echoed the call for renewed solidarity across the continent.

“ECOWAS stands at a pivotal moment,” Musah said. “Global shifts are influencing regional dynamics, and now more than ever, we must safeguard our shared values, deepen integration, and build resilience from within.”

Participants reviewed ECOWAS’ milestones since its establishment in 1975, including progress in free movement, trade, peacebuilding, and democratic governance. They also addressed pressing concerns such as the recent withdrawal announcements by Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, and the widening gap between regional institutions and the citizens they represent.

Key priorities emerging from the discussions included:

– Enhancing people-centered regional initiatives

– Promoting inclusive governance and economic opportunities for youth and women

– Investing in regional public goods and institutional strength

– Rebuilding trust between citizens and regional bodies

– Reaffirming political will for unity and solidarity

Founded in 2023 by the African Leadership Center, the African Public Square is a continental platform designed to elevate African intellectual leadership and foster intergenerational dialogue. This year’s edition, aligned with ECOWAS’ golden jubilee, reignited a shared commitment to building a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive West Africa.