ECOWAS Celebrates 50 Years Of Regional Integration With ECOTIFE 2025 At The Lagos International Trade Fair

West Africa is marking five decades of integration and shared progress, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is reaffirming its leadership in driving regional trade, innovation, and sustainable investment. As part of the ECOWAS@50 celebrations, the ECOWAS Trade and Investment Forum & Exhibition (ECOTIFE) takes center stage at the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), running from 7–16 November 2025.

The opening ceremony, held on Friday, 7 November at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, Nigeria, brought together ECOWAS officials, diplomats, and business leaders from across the region. The event was formally declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Senator John Owan-Enoh, Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment. Also present were H.E. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission (represented by Dr. Kalilou Sylla, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture), Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medem, and the Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, Wamkele Mene. Their participation, alongside ECOWAS Commissioners, Member State representatives, and members of the diplomatic corps, underscored the forum’s importance in advancing regional trade and investment cooperation.

ECOTIFE 2025 embodies the collective vision of a borderless, prosperous, and self-reliant West Africa. The forum brings together policymakers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and development partners to strengthen trade linkages, unlock investment opportunities, and showcase the creativity driving regional growth. It highlights ECOWAS’ commitment to deepening integration and fostering inclusive economic development.

“This platform captures the spirit of ECOWAS@50 — the drive to connect markets, empower people, and unlock opportunities that transcend borders,” said H.E. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, represented by Dr. Kalilou Sylla. “ECOTIFE is more than an exhibition; it is a celebration of West Africa’s resilience and creativity as we trade, innovate, and grow together.”

“Trade facilitation and investment promotion are central to ECOWAS’ economic integration agenda,” added Mr. Kolawole Sofola, Director of Trade at the ECOWAS Commission. “ECOTIFE aligns with our strategic objective to deepen intra-regional trade, strengthen regional value chains, and position West Africa as a competitive and sustainable investment destination.”

On 7–8 November, the Lagos International Trade Fair hosted expert panels and vibrant exhibitions under the theme *“Facilitating Trade and Digital Transformation.” Discussions explored how technology can revolutionize trade and market access across the region, further unlocking West Africa’s immense potential.

The Lagos International Trade Fair remains one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest and longest-running trade exhibitions, attracting over 1,600 exhibitors across 40,000m² of exhibition space and welcoming more than 500,000 visitors annually. Supported by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Lagos State Government, the Fair continues to serve as a strategic hub for business networking, investment promotion, and cross-border partnerships.