ECOWAS Briefs 133 Observers for Guinea Presidential Poll

The head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Election Observation Mission (EOM), Abdoulie Janneh, participated in a briefing session on December 25, 2025 for observers deployed ahead of Guinea’s presidential election scheduled for December 28.

The session, held in the Guinean capital Conakry, brought together 133 short-term observers dispatched by the regional body to monitor the electoral process. Senior ECOWAS officials attended the briefing, including Deputy Head of the EOM Senator Lawan Gana Guba, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea Louis Blaise Aka Brou, and Director of Cabinet to the President of the ECOWAS Commission Abdou Kolley.

The briefing also drew representatives from the ECOWAS Parliament, the ECOWAS Court of Justice, and the Committee of Permanent Representatives of Member States, reflecting the significance attached to the election by the 15-member regional bloc.

Following the session, the ECOWAS delegation paid a courtesy visit to the General Directorate of Elections to evaluate readiness for the poll. Director General of Elections Djenabou Touré Camara assured the delegation that all preparations would be completed ahead of election day on December 28.

Speaking during earlier engagements this week, Janneh emphasized the regional body’s commitment, stating that ECOWAS was there to offer full support and solidarity to Guinea for peaceful, free and transparent presidential elections. He commended Guinean authorities for their commitment to organizing successful elections and their efforts to fully reintegrate into the ECOWAS community.

About 10,000 election observers from ECOWAS, the European Union, the United Nations, the International Organisation of the Francophonie and several other organizations are expected to monitor the vote. The substantial international presence underscores the weight of this electoral moment for Guinea’s political trajectory.

The election marks a crucial milestone for the West African nation as it moves to conclude a transition period that began following the September 2021 military coup led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who deposed then-president Alpha Condé. Doumbouya initially promised to return the country to civilian rule but later declared himself a candidate under a new constitution that permits military leaders to contest for office.

Nine candidates are running in Sunday’s vote, though Doumbouya is widely considered the clear favorite, with key opposition figures barred from participating. Former Prime Minister Cellou Dalein Diallo, once viewed as Doumbouya’s most formidable challenger, was excluded from the race and has since gone into exile.

Guinea’s relationship with ECOWAS has been tested since the 2021 coup. Following the military takeover, ECOWAS suspended Guinea from the bloc’s decision-making bodies while maintaining sustained diplomatic engagement with authorities in Conakry. The regional organization has pressured Doumbouya to present a swift transition timeline, though he missed two deadlines.

Unlike the military rulers in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, who left ECOWAS earlier this year to form a rival alliance, Doumbouya has remained engaged with the bloc. The election was formally scheduled for December 28, 2025 by a decree read by Doumbouya on national television on September 27, 2025.

The deployment of ECOWAS observers is being carried out in compliance with the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which mandates the Commission to provide technical assistance and observation support to Member States during major electoral exercises.

The 133 short-term observers join a 15-member medium-term technical team that arrived in Conakry on December 18, 2025. The medium-term mission, approved by ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touray and led by Serigne Mamadou Ka, Acting Head of the ECOWAS Electoral Assistance Division, includes specialists in electoral administration, constitutional affairs, conflict prevention, gender mainstreaming, and media monitoring.

About 6.7 million eligible voters are registered for the elections across the resource-rich nation, which holds some of the world’s largest deposits of iron ore and is the leading exporter of bauxite. Polling stations nationwide will open from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 28.

The election is being held under a new constitution that extends the presidential mandate from five to seven years. Opposition parties and activists have criticized the vote, describing it as a power grab by Doumbouya to legitimize his continued rule. Campaign activities officially ended at midnight on December 25, two days before the poll.

ECOWAS’ engagement in Guinea’s electoral process reflects the regional body’s broader commitment to supporting member states through democratic transitions and reinforcing confidence in electoral procedures across West Africa.