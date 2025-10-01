ECOWAS Assesses Gender Equality Seal For Public Institutions

In its commitment to promoting gender equality within ECOWAS institutions, the ECOWAS

Gender Development Centre (EGDC) concluded the Regional Self-Assessment Workshop on

The Gender Equality Seal for Public Institutions (GES-PI) on Thursday, the 25th of September

2025.

This four-day workshop, held in Praia under the leadership of the ECOWAS Commission’s Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, saw the active participation of members of the ECOWAS Gender Equality Committee (GEC), experts from GIZ and UNDP, as well as staff from EGDC and GIABA.

Following the official launch of the GES-PI initiative in September 2024 in Accra, Ghana, this workshop aims to support GEC committee members and Focal Points in conducting self-assessments of their respective institutions to identify gender gaps based on the Seal’s methodologies and standards.

The work has yielded tangible results, namely: (1) identification of a phased hybrid model for implementing the Seal in ECOWAS structures, (2) appropriation of the Seal’s tools and methodology, (3) consensual identification of ECOWAS pilot departments and agencies, (4) updating of the roadmap and definition of a clear strategy for technical support for the implementation of the Seal.