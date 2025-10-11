ECOWAS Appoints Dr. Kalilou Sylla As Head Of Economic, Agriculture Department

A citizen of Côte d’Ivoire and holder of a PhD in Economics from Félix Houphouët-Boigny

University in Abidjan, where he has been teaching since 1997, Dr Kalilou SYLLA took up his

post on the 1st of October 2025 as Head of the ECOWAS Department of Economic Affairs and Agriculture in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria, replacing Ms Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, who has been called to other high responsibilities by her country.

Before his appointment, Dr Kalilou SYLLA, who has 27 years of professional experience, served as Director General of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Côte d’Ivoire, where he coordinated foreign trade policy and served as chief negotiator for trade agreements and at the WTO. He has also worked to mobilise and support private sector actors on issues related to foreign trade, as well as the modernisation and digitalisation of the foreign trade sector.

Former Chief of Staff at the Ministry for African Integration, he coordinated negotiations for Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) and relations with regional organisations such as ECOWAS, UEMOA, CILSS, and the African Union.

His time at the ECOWAS Commission between 2007 and 2012, as Head of the Office of the Commissioner for Macroeconomic Policies, enabled him to acquire in-depth knowledge of the institutional functioning of the organisation.

He has also headed pan-African structures such as the Network of West African Farmers’ Organisations and Agricultural Producers (ROPPA) and the Pan-African Farmers Organisation (PAFO), where he has helped to strengthen the capacities of agricultural actors and mobilise innovative financing for the sector.

A specialist in macroeconomic, trade, and agricultural policies, Dr Kalilou SYLLA has worked on the formulation and implementation of regional integration programmes, strategic planning, the free movement of goods and people, and the competitiveness of agricultural sectors.

He also has expertise in managing projects funded by partners such as IFAD, the European Union, the World Bank, and UNDP, demonstrating recognised expertise in resource mobilisation and international cooperation.