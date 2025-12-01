ECOWAS and UEMOA Ministers Adopt Cultural Heritage Action Plan

Ministers from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) have adopted a joint action plan to advance the return of African cultural property to their countries of origin.

The endorsement came during a high level ministerial meeting held in Dakar, Senegal, on Sunday, November 30, 2025, on the eve of the West African Arts and Culture Festival (ECOFEST). The session brought together ministers responsible for culture from both organizations’ member states to address the pressing challenge of cultural heritage restitution.

In her opening remarks, Professor Fatou Sow Sarr, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, underscored that West Africa’s cultural heritage is not only a living testament to its history but also a fundamental pillar of regional identity and a vital source of pride.

It is therefore essential that, wherever cultural property belonging to our States may be found, we undertake coordinated, sustained, and consistent efforts to secure its return and reinforce the regional heritage that binds us, she stated.

Mamadù Serifo Jaquite, UEMOA Commissioner for Human Development, called on the ministers to embrace their historic responsibility by adopting an ambitious and pragmatic action plan. Such a plan, he emphasized, would enable countries of the region to present a united front in international fora and accelerate the restitution of heritage to their peoples.

In his welcome address, Senegal’s Minister responsible for Culture, the Crafts sector, and Tourism, Amadou Ba, expressed appreciation for the presence in Dakar of ministers and senior officials from West African countries attending the meeting and ECOFEST. You are welcome in Senegal, the land of Teranga, not only as political leaders, but above all as members of the same large family, that of West Africa, united by deep historical, linguistic, and cultural ties, he declared.

He further affirmed that reclaiming the cultural and historical heritage of West African peoples is part of a broader struggle to recover their collective soul and sovereignty, a just cause that requires a coherent action plan and a comprehensive, collective, and coordinated strategy.

During the meeting, ministers examined and endorsed the recommendations put forward by experts who had convened earlier to discuss key issues. These included the implementation of the ECOWAS Action Plan covering 2027 to 2031, the progress and challenges faced by member states in securing restitution and return of cultural property, and the status of national cultural policies and institutions responsible for heritage protection and the cultural and creative industries.

The approved recommendations addressed several pressing issues, including the progress made by member states in negotiating the return of artefacts, the persistent obstacles encountered in restitution efforts, and strategies for strengthening national institutions tasked with heritage management.

The ministers also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation with international organizations, development partners, civil society, and cultural networks to advance the region’s cultural agenda. This collaborative approach recognizes that successful heritage restitution requires engagement beyond government structures alone.

The ECOWAS Regional Action Plan follows the Political Declaration adopted by Heads of State and Government at the 54th Ordinary Summit held in December 2018 in Abuja, Nigeria, on the return of African cultural property to their countries of origin. That landmark declaration committed regional leaders to coordinated efforts for reclaiming cultural assets held abroad.

The ECOWAS Cultural Policy serves as a key instrument to promote cultural diversity and foster sustainable socioeconomic development and regional integration through support for cultural and creative industries. The policy framework provides the foundation for implementing heritage protection measures across member states.

West Africa is grappling with multiple cultural heritage challenges, including the illicit trade of artifacts, destruction of historical sites, and balancing modern development with heritage conservation. The region possesses a rich tapestry of cultural diversity and historical significance, with each nation holding unique heritage shaped by centuries of traditions and historical events.

Thousands of African cultural objects remain in museums, private collections, and institutions across Europe and North America, taken during colonial periods or acquired through questionable circumstances. Recent years have seen growing international momentum for restitution, with some European nations beginning to return artifacts to their countries of origin.

France has taken steps to return artifacts to Benin and Senegal, while Germany has committed to repatriating objects from former colonies. These precedents provide models for broader regional efforts, though the process remains slow and complex, requiring extensive documentation, negotiation, and legal frameworks.

The joint ECOWAS and UEMOA action plan represents a significant step toward presenting a unified regional position on heritage restitution. By coordinating their efforts, West African nations can pool resources, share expertise, and leverage collective diplomatic weight in negotiations with institutions holding their cultural property.

The ministerial meeting preceded the official launch of ECOFEST, scheduled to run from November 30 to December 6, 2025 in Dakar. The festival brings together artists, cultural practitioners, and policymakers from across West Africa to celebrate the region’s artistic heritage and explore culture’s role in addressing contemporary challenges.

ECOFEST aims to be a unifying, multidisciplinary and open space, promoting the artistic, cultural and culinary heritage of West Africa. This year’s edition places particular emphasis on sociopolitical changes and crises in West Africa, and the decisive role of culture in peace, cohesion and living together.

The festival features exhibitions, shows, professional meetings, artistic residencies and spaces for reflection throughout the week dedicated to exchanges and bringing peoples together. The opening ceremony unfolded at the Dakar Arena, while the closing event will take place at the Grand Théâtre Doudou Ndiaye Coumba Rose.

Secretary of State for Historical Heritage and Cultural and Creative Industries, Bakary Sarr, emphasized the symbolic and community dimension of the festival, noting that integration, social cohesion, and cultural development are at the heart of the values upheld by ECOWAS and UEMOA.

The adoption of the joint action plan marks an important milestone in West Africa’s efforts to reclaim its cultural heritage. Success will depend on sustained political commitment, adequate resources, technical capacity, and continued coordination between regional institutions, member states, and international partners.

As West Africa continues experiencing sociopolitical transformations, the ministerial meeting and ECOFEST underscore the strategic importance of culture in fostering unity, preserving identity, and promoting peaceful coexistence across the region.