ECOWAS And The Gambia To Support Refugees, Host Communities 

The Government of The Gambia, in partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Gambia Red Cross Society, has officially signed a Project Cooperation Agreement on the 17th of October, 2025 in Banjul, The Gambia, to launch a humanitarian initiative aimed at supporting Persons of Concern, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Refugees, Returnees, Stateless Persons, Asylum Seekers and their host communities.

The agreement was signed by key national stakeholders, including the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, the Gambia Refugee Commission, the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), and the Gambia Red Cross Society. This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in The Gambia’s commitment to inclusive humanitarian response and regional solidarity.

Funded by the ECOWAS Humanitarian Department, the six-month project is valued at

US$699,425.09 is expected to benefit over 2,100 vulnerable individuals across all seven regions of The Gambia. The initiative will deliver life-saving assistance and sustainable livelihood support to those most in need.

Under the agreement, the Gambia Red Cross Society will serve as the lead implementing agency, working closely with NaNA, the Gambia Refugee Commission, and the Ministry of Trade to ensure effective delivery of services. Key interventions include: Cash assistance to vulnerable households, construction of solar-powered boreholes to improve access to clean water, and the establishment of community gardens in Foni to enhance food security and resilience.

Beyond immediate relief, the project aims to foster long-term social cohesion and gender equity through: Community engagement platforms, protection training for local authorities, and promotion of peaceful coexistence between refugees and host communities.

This initiative reflects a shared commitment to uphold human rights, dignity, and security for all individuals affected by displacement and crisis. It also reinforces ECOWAS’s regional mandate to support member states in addressing humanitarian challenges through coordinated and inclusive action.