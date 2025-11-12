ECOWAS And Nigeria Launch Regional Workshop To Strengthen Animal Feed Industry In West Africa

Abuja, Nigeria – November 11, 2025 – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, through its Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (ARAA), in partnership with Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, has inaugurated a High-Level Regional Workshop on the Development of the Animal Feed Industry in West Africa and the Sahel.

The two-day event, held at the Sandralia Hotel in Abuja from November 11–12, brings together policymakers, researchers, and private sector stakeholders to advance discussions on aflatoxin management and identify strategies for building a competitive, integrated, and sustainable regional livestock feed industry.

Driving Regional Cooperation

Opening the workshop, Dr. Chinyere Ijeoma Akujobi, Permanent Secretary of Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to regional collaboration in strengthening livestock value chains.

“Animal feed is the backbone of sustainable livestock production and a strategic lever for food and nutrition security. Nigeria stands ready to support ECOWAS in building a structured and competitive feed industry that meets farmers’ needs and enhances food security,” she said.

ECOWAS Commitment Through PRISMA

Representing ECOWAS, Mr. Konlani Kanfitin, Acting Executive Director of ARAA, highlighted the critical role of livestock in member states’ economies, while noting persistent challenges such as high feed costs and weak regulatory frameworks.

He emphasized that ECOWAS is tackling these issues through the Productive, Resilient and Safe Agropastoral Systems in West Africa (PRISMA) Project, co-funded by the European Union and Spanish Cooperation (AECID). Achievements to date include:

– Harmonised sampling and analysis protocols

– Advanced research on feed traceability and emergency import procedures

– Digital platforms to improve access and distribution

> “We are moving from research to action, translating evidence into regional solutions that create opportunities for farmers, youth, and women,” Mr. Kanfitin stated.

International Support

Speaking on behalf of Spain and the EU, Mr. Santiago Ormeño García, Coordinator of Spanish Cooperation (AECID) in Nigeria and ECOWAS, praised the initiative as the culmination of four years of collaboration.

> “This workshop reflects our shared ambition to make the livestock sector safer, more productive, and inclusive. Regional integration is delivering tangible benefits for farmers, producers, and families across West Africa,” he noted.

Scientific Insights

From an academic perspective, Dr. Fernando Escribano of Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and CEIGRAM underscored that PRISMA is rooted in evidence, partnerships, and accountability. He explained that the Abuja workshop builds on commitments made in Abidjan in 2024 to establish a regional feed traceability system, now advancing toward harmonisation, laboratory networking, and data-sharing mechanisms.

Breakthrough in Aflatoxin Control

A key highlight came from Dr. Seydou Sidibé, Senior Researcher at Mali’s Institute of Rural Economy (IER), who presented new findings on aflatoxin management. Mali’s laboratories are now equipped to conduct rapid tests for aflatoxin in food and aflatoxin M1 in milk.

Of 318 feed samples analysed, 20% showed contamination, while 90% of milk samples exceeded acceptable limits. Dr. Sidibé called for stronger collaboration among laboratories to trace contamination sources and harmonise quality-control frameworks across ECOWAS.

> “Our experience shows that the PRISMA model can strengthen laboratory capacity and promote the production of healthy, aflatoxin-free feed. Other countries should take inspiration from this to ensure food safety for humans and animals,” he said.

Looking Ahead

The workshop consolidates four years of regional research, field results, and policy dialogue into a unified agenda for food safety, market integration, and sustainable growth. Its recommendations will feed directly into the upcoming Policy Dialogue Workshop on Leveraging PRISMA Results in Regional Agricultural Priorities, scheduled for November 13–14 in Abuja.

For West Africa, this initiative represents more than technical progress—it is a promise of change. A stronger feed industry will boost livestock productivity, reduce contamination risks, and generate new employment opportunities, particularly for women and youth. Stakeholders emphasized that the emerging network of feed producer associations must be private sector–driven, ensuring sustainability, competitiveness, and regional ownership.

This effort reinforces ECOWAS’s vision of a self-reliant, food-secure, and integrated region where innovation serves people first.