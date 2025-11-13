ECOWAS And AfDB Launch Active Phase Of Early Warning Strengthening Project

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with funding from the African Development Bank (AfDB), has officially launched the active phase of its project to enhance early warning and response capacities across the region. The milestone was marked by a four-day retreat that began on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Zuma Rock in Niger State, Nigeria.

Project Objectives

The initiative seeks to reinforce ECOWAS’s ability to detect, anticipate, and prevent human security crises in West Africa. By doing so, it aims to foster peace, stability, investment, and sustainable development. Key priorities include:

– Embedding prevention as a core principle in early warning and crisis response.

– Integrating gender and climate change considerations for a holistic approach.

– Strengthening regional resilience against climate shocks and other fragility factors.

Implementation and Leadership

With a budget of USD 2.7 million and a two-year implementation period, the project is being executed by the ECOWAS Commission’s Early Warning Directorate under the agreement signed with AfDB in May 2024.

A dedicated Project Management Unit—comprising procurement officers, accountants, a communications officer, a monitoring and evaluation specialist, consultants, and resource persons—will oversee delivery. The unit is coordinated by Komi Koko Bossou, ECOWARN System Administrator at the ECOWAS Commission.

Core Components

The project is structured around three main pillars:

1. Country resilience and human security assessments.

2. Modernisation of the ECOWAS early warning network, including data collection infrastructure, analytical tools, and interoperability with artificial intelligence.

3. Capacity building for analysts to enhance regional expertise.

Additionally, contextual risk assessments and conflict sensitivity analyses will be conducted in member states. These will incorporate gender-sensitive indicators, identify structural vulnerabilities, and support conflict prevention strategies through data-driven insights.

Retreat Outcomes

During the retreat, the Project Management Unit and Early Warning Directorate staff will:

– Update the overall work plan, timetable, and project components.

– Refine the communication strategy to boost visibility.

– Revise the procurement plan and finalize the monitoring and evaluation framework.

– Develop terms of reference for activities yet to commence.

Leadership Call

At the opening session, Dr. Onyinye Onwuka, Director of Early Warning at the ECOWAS Commission, urged the Management Unit to remain committed to ensuring the project’s success.