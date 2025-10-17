ECOWAS Advances Regional Cybersecurity Cooperation

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission hosted its third

Regional workshop on the establishment of an Information Sharing Analysis Centre

(ISAC) from 14 to 16 October 2025.

The workshop was organised in partnership with the German Federal Foreign Office and the European Union Commission and co-implemented by GIZ and the Open CSIRT Foundation.

Building on previous engagements, the workshop brought together representatives from

ECOWAS Member States to advance the ECOWAS ISAC initiative. Participants finalised the

ISAC Charter, agreed on core services and operating procedures, and endorsed a regional

Memorandum of Understanding to enable structured and reliable information sharing

among Member States.

The sessions featured hands-on simulations using the Malware Information Sharing Platform (MISP) and CyberBastion’s training tools to strengthen operational readiness and collaboration. Discussions with AFRIPOL also explored joint approaches to combating cybercrime.

The workshop reaffirmed ECOWAS’s leadership in driving regional cybersecurity initiatives and its commitment to sustaining cooperation beyond 2025.