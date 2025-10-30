ECOWAS Advances Plans For Regional Business Council With Strategic Stakeholder Meeting In Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Private Sector Directorate, convened a pivotal meeting with the Technical Working Group (TWG) on October 28, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria, to prepare for the launch of the ECOWAS Business Council (EBC). The session brought together the ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Dr. Kalilou Sylla, alongside key regional stakeholders and technical partners, reaffirming the bloc’s commitment to positioning the private sector as a driving force in West Africa’s economic transformation.

This meeting is part of ECOWAS’s broader strategy to deepen private sector engagement in regional integration and foster a more enabling business environment across member states.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Sylla expressed heartfelt appreciation to all participants for their dedication to the initiative. He highlighted the opportunities presented by global economic shifts, noting that West Africa stands to gain significantly from expanded trade—provided the private sector leads the charge. He described the EBC as a crucial platform for dialogue between policymakers and business leaders, essential for enhancing the regional economy. Dr. Sylla emphasized that business councils serve as vital instruments to improve the investment climate and build capacity among entrepreneurs and decision-makers. He concluded by pledging the Commission’s full support for the Council’s establishment.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the nomination and selection process for the EBC’s inaugural members. This process, coordinated with Member States and guided by the TWG, ensures automatic representation of regional business associations, while additional seats are allocated to influential business leaders with cross-border operations within ECOWAS.

Participants discussed the roadmap for the Council’s official launch and transitional arrangements for its initial secretariat. Although the ECOWAS Commission will facilitate the setup, the EBC is designed to operate as an independent, private sector-led body with its own governance framework and policy agenda.

Speaking on behalf of the private sector, Mansuruh Mohamed of the Dangote Group stressed the importance of sustained leadership and collaborative efforts to ensure the Council’s long-term success and impact.

This milestone meeting marks a significant step toward the formal establishment of the ECOWAS Business Council, reinforcing ECOWAS’s commitment to a dynamic, private sector-led regional economy.